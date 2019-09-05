On the surface, the biggest difference between the Clemson team that Texas A&M will face Saturday and the one it put a scare into a year ago is the lack of star power on the defensive line.
The Tigers are missing all four starting defensive lineman from 2018, including first-round picks Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.
When you dig a little deeper, there are some differences that benefit the Tigers as well.
Clemson now has a couple of bona fide stars on offense that were on the roster in 2018 but didn’t play much against the Aggies.
At this time a year ago, senior Kelly Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence were still sorting out the snaps at quarterback. Bryant was the starter, but Lawrence was also getting reps. Lawrence played 17 snaps last season against Texas A&M, completing 5-of-9 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
A year later, Lawrence has established himself as the quarterback at Clemson and arguably the best QB in the nation. He will almost assuredly take every offensive snap Saturday barring an injury or a blowout.
One of Lawrence’s favorite targets got even less playing time than he did. Justyn Ross arrived on campus in the summer of 2018 and was still trying to master the playbook entering Week 2. He played one snap against the Aggies before going on to lead Clemson in receiving yards with 1,000.
The Tigers also feel better about their secondary than they did entering the 2018 matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.