The text came in while I was working in the newsroom.
A photo of an empty and slightly chewed Smart Balance container with the question “Was this empty?”
No, it was not. And, I knew the culprit.
A culprit who stole it off the kitchen island.
A culprit who ate the entire two-thirds left in the container.
An adorable four-legged thief who probably wasn’t going to be feeling very well.
As I headed home, I called the veterinarian for guidance.
Luckily, the buttery spread isn’t toxic to dogs.
However, it may cause some unpleasant digestive issues.
I was told to keep a close eye on him and to call them if needed.
Fortunately, I didn’t find any surprises when I arrived home.
I looked online to find that our dog isn’t alone in this kind of counter surfing. But if your pet does get into something, call the vet first.
The vet can tell you if your dog may or may not need any medications. And if you have a question about over-the-counter medications, the vet can tell you which you can or shouldn’t give your dog.
For us, we were baffled as to why our dog was curious about a closed container that didn’t smell like bacon, peanut butter or any of his other faves?
We now put everything back in the fridge or on top of it. Clearly, nothing is safe.
If you have tips for keeping your pets out of trouble in the kitchen, I invite you to email them to me. I’d love to share the best ones in a future column. Thanks!
