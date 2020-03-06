Duke’s Tre Jones (center) drives between North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (left) and Leaky Black.
DURHAM — North Carolina was confident, if nothing else, coming into Saturday.
UNC had rattled off three straight wins before its season finale at Duke, looking for a crowning moment in a regular season that’s challenged a proud program in every way possible. But that met a cruel fate against the No. 12-ranked Blue Devils. Duke found way after way to keep ahead of the Tar Heels in an 89-76 win — by the fast break, then with an inside game before burying UNC with 3s.
“It felt like every time we got close, they just got a play that went their way,” said UNC’s Brandon Robinson. “They got a lot of and-1s. We kept giving them too many and-1s and second-chance points, so it was definitely tough being right there and never getting over that hump.”
UNC showed in the previous matchup, a 98-96 overtime loss on Feb. 8, that it could piece together enough trouble to beat Duke. The Blue Devils didn’t allow many chances for UNC to get comfortable in the rematch. And they did it on the run. Duke (25-6, 15-5 ACC) scored 15 fast-break points in the first half, holding North Carolina to nothing as the teams went into halftime.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team be outscored 15-0 on fast-break points,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “So they pushed it and did a great job of getting back.”
And some of that came from true freshman center Vernon Carey getting spilling out and running the floor. Carey had 25 points, popping up for destructive spurts as the game carried on. First it was on the outlet. Then, as UNC’s Armando Bacot sat with four fouls for about six minutes, Carey used the moment to author 10 points, eight of which came off layups.
“The main focus was to take that away,” Robinson said. “He was getting inside scoring. Then once they got it going outside, it made it hard to stop them.”
Duke hit 6 of 10 3-pointers during the second half, three from Cassius Stanley. The final one, which gave Duke an 80-67 lead with 3:47 remaining, forced North Carolina to call a timeout. It became the killing blow of a game that featured single-digit margins throughout.
A couple of facts make Saturday’s loss tougher. One was the performance of Garrison Brooks, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds (nine of them offensive) to try and offset Carey. Brooks has scored at least 20 points in all of his last six games.
“We just wanted to get that ball to Garrison, because he’s been killing it,” said freshman guard Cole Anthony.
The second was a head injury to Robinson that made him miss the start of the second half.
Robinson was called for a foul on a Stanley shot, taking an elbow right under the chin. Initially ruled out for the remainder of the game by UNC, he returned with 13:51 left. The senior finished with 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting from long range.
Now UNC moves on to the ACC Tournament as the 14th seed, facing Virginia Tech on Tuesday. Anthony, who had a 4-for-14 performance for nine points, said the team has to hold on to its confidence and carry it with them to the Greensboro Coliseum.
“The only thing this does is make us more hungry,” Anthony said. “The season’s not over yet.”
