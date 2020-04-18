For much of the last half-century, college football players who didn’t fit the mold for NFL teams were essentially taunted as “tweeners.” Now, they’re hailed as hybrids as the league embraces dexterity for the first time since the 1960s. Story, C3.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 34 TO 37 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PERSON, GRANVILLE, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, ALAMANCE, ORANGE, DURHAM, DAVIDSON, RANDOLPH AND CHATHAM COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&
MOST POPULAR
-
Social Security beneficiaries: You might need to act now to get your stimulus check
-
Experts: Racism, misinformation fuel N.C.'s high coronavirus rate among blacks, Hispanics
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Are the days numbered for Guilford County's stay-at-home order?
-
Watson, Cameron Marcus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.