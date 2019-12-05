The Mountaineers’ senior cornerback came up at a big time during Scott Satterfield’s final game as App State head coach.
Holding only a 20-16 lead and starting to lose a little bit of control, Hayes picked off a pass from Louisiana quarterback Andre Nunez and ran it back 32 yards before being corraled.
The interceptionn turned into a 35-yard run back Thomas, giving the Mountaineers an 11-point lead as they marched toward victory.
