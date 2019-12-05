AppFootball

Louisiana sophomore running back Elijah Mitchell (15) is tackled after a run by Appalachian State senior defensive back Tae Hayes (17) and junior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.

The Mountaineers’ senior cornerback came up at a big time during Scott Satterfield’s final game as App State head coach.

Holding only a 20-16 lead and starting to lose a little bit of control, Hayes picked off a pass from Louisiana quarterback Andre Nunez and ran it back 32 yards before being corraled.

The interceptionn turned into a 35-yard run back Thomas, giving the Mountaineers an 11-point lead as they marched toward victory.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Load comments