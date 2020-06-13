The last six weeks of quarantine have tested 17-year-old Tabitha McCrary.
“It got better, then it got worse, then it got better again,” McCrary said. “There’s been a lot to figure out. Our original graduation date got canceled, which I expected, but it still hit kind of hard. I’m really glad Guilford County is letting us have possibly two graduations. Because some of my friends in other states aren’t getting any kind of graduation at all. So I’m really grateful.”
Southern was originally scheduled to hold graduation at 8 p.m. June 5 at the Coliseum’s Special Events Center. That’s been switched to a drive-thru ceremony on Monday.
“Our principal has said he’s going to make it as eventful and great as possible. I wouldn’t expect anything less from Dr. (Brian) Muller,” McCrary said.
In the meantime, McCrary is done with high school and eager for orientation at the end of the month for nursing school at UNCG.
“At first, it didn’t feel real. It was, ‘Oh, it’s just high school, not that big of a deal.’ But then it hit me what was really happening,” McCrary said. “I realized it’s more than graduation. I’m not going to get to see my friends at lunch anymore, or have classes with my teachers, or see the guidance counselors. I used to go see the counselors (Kim Bartlett, Cynthia Parks, Suzanne Townsend) every morning before class because they were just phenomenal people. I know I can still email them any time I want, but it’s not the same as seeing them face to face.”
At home, McCrary’s grandfather has moved in with her family. And as a precaution, she’s temporarily given up her part-time job at Clapp’s Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden until the coronavirus outbreak is under control.
“For me, it’s been hard not being able to physically be there,” she said. “I’m grateful that I’m keeping my family safe, but hearing that some of the residents I knew have passed away and I haven’t been able to say goodbye, well, that has been really hard. …
“My grandpa is kind of on edge right now because he can’t go anywhere. He’s been stuck in the house since March, and he keeps having dreams about it. It’s terrifying to him, because as an older person, he knows he’s more susceptible to the virus no matter who you’re around. My dad still has to go to work, and so what if he comes home with it without any symptoms? The unknown scares us more than anything.”
