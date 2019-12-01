What we do: Provide support and assistance to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Wish list: Women's (size large) sweatshirts, sweatpants, jeans, long sleeve shirts, coats, gloves/scarf set, personal care items. Men's (sizes large and 2XL) sweatshirts, sweatpants, jeans, long sleeve shirts, coats, gloves, personal-care items.

To donate: 336-587-2437 or Sylvanglade Services, 108 Winola Court, Greensboro, NC 27409.

