What we do: Provide support and assistance to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Wish list: Women's (size large) sweatshirts, sweatpants, jeans, long sleeve shirts, coats, gloves/scarf set, personal care items. Men's (sizes large and 2XL) sweatshirts, sweatpants, jeans, long sleeve shirts, coats, gloves, personal-care items.
To donate: 336-587-2437 or Sylvanglade Services, 108 Winola Court, Greensboro, NC 27409.
