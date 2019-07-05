Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet (copy)

A race starts at the Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

A race starts at the City Championship Meet.

2019 CSA Championship Meet - 7/6/2019 to 7/8/2019

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Meagan Stewart, SESC, 19.56; 2. Evelyn Braden, SFCC,

19.85; 3. Maye Kenerly, LJST, 19.93.

Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Evelyn Braden, SFCC, 19.70; 2. Annie Donovan, GCC, 19.77;

3. Meagan Stewart, SESC, 20.14.

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Asher Tobin, HF, 19.13; 2. Oliver Leubuscher, HL,

19.43; 3. Boden Scott, SESC, 20.22.

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Oliver Leubuscher, HL, 19.25; 2. Asher Tobin, HF, 19.74; 3.

Tanner Tessier, LJST, 20.21.

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Addison Spencer, HPELK, 34.99; 2. Emily Lewis, LJST,

36.02; 3. Sophie McMasters, CAR, 36.42.

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Addison Spencer, HPELK, 35.46; 2. Emily Lewis, LJST, 36.76;

3. Sophie McMasters, CAR, 38.47; 3. Lauron Smith, ORCA, 38.47.

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Reade Guthrie, GV, 31.27; 2. Mason Duggins, GCC,

33.01; 3. Grant Duggins, GCC, 33.66.

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Reade Guthrie, GV, 31.96; 2. Mason Duggins, GCC, 33.42; 3.

Finley Rossato, LJST, 34.28.

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Gabbie Schell, FR, 29.87; 2. Madison Jones, LJST,

30.29; 3. Savannah Doyle, BUR, 32.94.

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Gabbie Schell, FR, 30.74; 2. Madison Jones, LJST, 31.24; 3.

Savannah Doyle, BUR, 33.69.

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Bailey Covington, FR, 26.34; 2. Albert Smelzer, SW,

27.00; 3. Christopher Schilling, RWD, 28.16.

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Bailey Covington, FR, 27.67; 2. Albert Smelzer, SW, 28.27;

3. Christopher Schilling, RWD, 29.52.

Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Sydney Roberts, GV, 28.17; 2. Caroline Cox, HL, 28.79;

3. Gracie Hunt, LSC, 28.84.

Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Sydney Roberts, GV, 28.93; 2. Caroline Cox, HL, 29.26; 3.

Gracie Hunt, LSC, 29.63.

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Dax Harris, HL, 25.14; 2. Brady Dole, EL-NC, 25.82; 3.

Tanner Holian, LJST, 26.15.

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Dax Harris, HL, 25.46; 2. Brady Dole, EL-NC, 26.81; 3.

Tanner Holian, LJST, 27.01.

Girls 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Maura Schoppa, BUR, 26.77; 2. Morgan Jones, LJST,

26.96; 3. Mary Grace Copeland, LJST, 27.42.

Girls 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Maura Schoppa, BUR, 27.47; 2. Morgan Jones, LJST, 27.89; 3.

Mary Grace Copeland, LJST, 27.97.

Boys 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Thomas Hamlet, HPELK, 22.13; 2. Robert Tars, AFST,

24.23; 3. Tanner Hering, SW, 24.88.

Boys 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Thomas Hamlet, HPELK, 23.20; 2. Tanner Hering, SW, 24.86;

3. Robert Tars, AFST, 25.00.

Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Camille Millard, FR, 16.24; 2. Annie Donovan, GCC,

16.27; 3. Rawlings Poole, SW, 16.32.

Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Rawlings Poole, SW, 16.63; 2. Annie Donovan, GCC, 16.71; 3.

Camille Millard, FR, 16.76.

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Asher Tobin, HF, 16.14; 2. Tanner Tessier, LJST,

16.31; 2. Tyler Fortson, GSRC, 16.31.

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Asher Tobin, HF, 16.23; 2. Owen Lehman, SFCC, 16.41; 3.

Tyler Fortson, GSRC, 16.53.

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Riley Ramseur, SW, 28.95; 2. Helena Goddard, HF,

30.30; 3. Lillian Wright, RWD, 30.38.

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Riley Ramseur, SW, 28.98; 2. Helena Goddard, HF, 30.42; 3.

Lillian Wright, RWD, 30.86.

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Mason Duggins, GCC, 27.56; 2. Grant Duggins, GCC,

28.78; 3. Finley Rossato, LJST, 29.16.

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Mason Duggins, GCC, 27.67; 2. Finley Rossato, LJST, 29.67;

3. Grant Duggins, GCC, 30.36.

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Reece Ramseur, SW, 26.07; 2. Naomi Wehe, FR, 27.78; 3.

Cambree Spencer, HL, 27.84.

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Reece Ramseur, SW, 27.63; 2. Naomi Wehe, FR, 28.11; 3.

Kaitlyn Lewis, LJST, 28.58.

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Griffin Jones, SW, 23.83; 2. Timothy Gaylord, RWD,

26.15; 3. Richard Wang, BUR, 26.24.

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Griffin Jones, SW, 24.30; 2. Timothy Gaylord, RWD, 26.72;

3. Brandt Conklin, HF, 26.77.

Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Ellie Hunt, LSC, 25.58; 2. Alexandria Brooks, BUR,

25.61; 3. Gracie Hunt, LSC, 25.75.

Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Ellie Hunt, LSC, 25.61; 2. Alexandria Brooks, BUR, 26.27;

2. Gracie Hunt, LSC, 26.27.

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Dax Harris, HL, 22.02; 2. Noah Rock, HL, 22.42; 3.

Tanner Holian, LJST, 23.21.

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Dax Harris, HL, 22.47; 2. Noah Rock, HL, 22.88; 3. Johnny

Edwards, HPELK, 23.97.

Girls 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Maura Schoppa, BUR, 24.04; 2. Tate Abbott, HPELK,

24.54; 3. Alexandra White, SFCC, 24.65.

Girls 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Maura Schoppa, BUR, 24.83; 2. Alexandra White, SFCC, 24.91;

3. Tate Abbott, HPELK, 25.32.

Boys 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Thomas Hamlet, HPELK, 20.96; 2. Craig Herndon, FR,

21.53; 2. Brendan Kornatz, FR, 21.53.

Boys 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

(Preliminaries) 1. Thomas Hamlet, HPELK, 21.78; 2. Brendan Kornatz, FR, 21.98;

3. Reid Mikuta, SW, 21.99.

Girls 6 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:

1. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club ‘A’ (Maddie Montana 6, Hannah Willis 5,

Caroline Lowe 6, Kendall Abraham 6), 1:43.79; 2. Starmont Forest Country Club

‘A’ (Madeline Braden 5, Harper Tipton 6, Sammie Neal 6, Charlotte Gill 6),

1:50.01; 3. Hamilton Lakes Hornets ‘A’ (Lucy Crutchfield 6, Anna Beuhring 6,

Marie Leubuscher 6, Lucy Geer 6), 1:57.44.

Boys 6 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:

1. Gcc Blue Dolphins ‘A’ (Camden Starcevich 6, Harrison Gill 6, Landry Newkirk

6, Andrew Armbruster 6), 1:45.68; 2. Hamilton Lakes Hornets ‘A’ (Davis Riddle

6, Xavier Balfour 6, Win Moody 6, Meisky Hinkle 6), 1:50.92; 3. Starmont

Forest Country Club ‘A’ (Sam Adams 5, Thomas Weldon 6, Lucas Loftin 6, Nathan

Tuma 5), 1:58.46.

Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Maddie Montana, SW, 25.55; 2. Kendall Abraham, SW, 26.86; 3. Auburn

Whitehurst, EL-NC, 27.10.

Boys 6 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Camden Starcevich, GCC, 24.28; 2. William Netherton, SW, 25.34; 3. William

Strasser, HF, 26.33.

Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Maddie Montana, SW, 21.24; 2. Auburn Whitehurst, EL-NC, 22.39; 3. Kendall

Abraham, SW, 22.55.

Boys 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. William Netherton, SW, 21.00; 2. Meisky Hinkle, HL, 21.42; 3. Andrew

Armbruster, GCC, 22.22.

Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Avery Clarke, LJST, 23.51; 2. Elliot Alexander, FR, 23.99; 3. Kyla Goddard,

HF, 24.71.

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Charlie Thompson, LJST, 21.48; 2. Blake Magrini, LJST, 22.75; 3. Hudson

McCall, LJST, 23.74.

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Anna Lapeirre, LJST, 43.48; 2. Catherine Bowers, GV, 47.04; 3. Taylor

Stuckert, SW, 47.27.

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Jax Burghart, LJST, 42.82; 2. Jude Kyser, RWD, 45.35; 3. Seth Cummings,

LJST, 45.40.

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Amelia Wolff, GV, 36.38; 2. Daisy Small, FR, 36.55; 3. Sara Whitener, GV,

36.66.

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Mac Mills, FR, 39.03; 2. Bryce Spell, SFCC, 40.91; 3. Jackson Gillispie,

SFCC, 41.53.

Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Ali Shackelford, GV, 34.00; 2. Mallory Cavanaugh, HL, 34.31; 3. Casey Cox,

HL, 35.71.

Girls 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Kendall Skiles, BUR, 33.46; 2. Paige Azzarita, LJST, 33.70; 3. Kameryn

Nowlin, GV, 34.33.

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Matthew Lapeirre, LJST, 32.89; 2. Elliott Boyland, GV, 33.23; 3. Andrew

Just, LJST, 34.23.

Boys 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:

1. Sean Farrelly, GV, 30.24; 2. William McCormack, GV, 30.50; 3. Owen

McArthur, GV, 30.55.

Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Alexandra Tuma, SFCC, 19.17; 2. Nora Glasgo, GV, 19.48; 3. Susannah

Crockart, SFCC, 19.52.

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Keith Main, LJST, 17.98; 2. Briggs Simmons, LJST, 18.01; 3. Trevor Gill,

SFCC, 18.58.

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Ainsley Krumroy, LJST, 35.91; 2. Molly Ruth Redding, SW, 37.06; 3. Brinn

Clancy, GCC, 37.41.

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Fitz Worth, GCC, 32.42; 2. Landon Duggins, GCC, 34.12; 3. Ike Grainger,

GCC, 34.87.

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Daisy Small, FR, 31.66; 2. Grace Kohl, FR, 32.05; 3. Amelia Wolff, GV,

32.32.

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Anderson Cathey, LJST, 30.78; 2. Matthew Creech, FR, 31.08; 3. Drew Searls,

HL, 31.73.

Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Casey Cox, HL, 28.99; 2. Claire Holland, FR, 29.06; 3. Anna Manry, GV,

29.52.

Girls 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Amelia Moore, GV, 28.03; 2. Susannah Weaver, FR, 28.52; 3. Rollins Ortmann,

GCC, 29.18.

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Elliott Boyland, GV, 27.99; 2. Matthew Lapeirre, LJST, 29.51; 3. Daniel

McArthur, GV, 29.73.

Boys 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:

1. Fletcher Tate, FR, 23.87; 2. Isaac Kohl, FR, 24.54; 3. Yash Singh, LJST,

24.68; 3. Simon Buckner, LJST, 24.68.

Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:

1. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Isla Young 7, Valentina Hammond 8, Elliot Alexander 7,

Joslyn Fontanella 8), 1:26.20; 2. Starmont Forest Country Club ‘A’ (Ella

Disney 8, Audrey Barnett 7, Blaire Spell 8, Susannah Crockart 8), 1:27.83; 3.

Lake Jeanette Lightning ‘A’ (Mia Kilby 7, Avery Clarke 7, Adelyn Cummings 7,

Juliana Rossato 8), 1:28.71.

Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:

1. Hamilton Lakes Hornets ‘A’ (Luke Todd 7, Carson Geer 8, Will Searls 8, Ryan

Takacs 7), 1:19.67; 2. Lake Jeanette Lightning ‘A’ (Briggs Simmons 7, Charlie

Thompson 8, Hudson McCall 8, Ander Wickline 8), 1:23.49; 3. Friendly Frogs ‘A’

(Tommy Testa 7, J. P. Hammond 7, Charlie Dowtin 8, Michael Molony 8), 1:25.91.

Girls 9-10 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:

1. Gcc Blue Dolphins ‘A’ (Brinn Clancy 10, Liza Payonk 9, Kennedy Coley 10,

London Coley 10), 2:39.08; 2. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Emery Sorrell 10, Molly

Anderson 9, Aurelia Wilder 9, Claire Long 10), 2:40.50; 3. Sherwood Swim &

Racquet Club ‘A’ (Samantha Maley 10, Audrey Faucher 9, Taylor Stuckert 10,

Millie Stuckert 10), 2:49.66.

Boys 9-10 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:

1. Gcc Blue Dolphins ‘A’ (Ike Grainger 10, Cale Coker 9, Liam Mohorn 9, Landon

Duggins 9), 2:28.02; 2. Ridgewood Riptides ‘A’ (Clyde Bryant 9, Holt Miller 9,

Charlie Jenkins 10, Jude Kyser 10), 2:32.90; 3. Lake Jeanette Lightning ‘A’

(Chasen Coltrane 9, Seth Cummings 10, Jax Burghart 10, Nate Womble 9),

2:33.65.

Girls 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:

1. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Olivia Hoots 12, Daisy Small 12, Allie Kinlaw 12, Lila

Mae Holcomb 12), 2:06.96; 2. Green Valley Park ‘A’ (Ellison Soto 12, Ayden

Walsh 12, Landry Gray 11, Jensen Huitsing 12), 2:06.98; 3. Green Valley Park

‘B’ (Mae Dees 12, Amelia Wolff 11, Anna Davidson 11, Cece Hunt 11), 2:16.31.

Boys 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:

1. Hamilton Lakes Hornets ‘A’ (Nathan Copeland 11, Hudson Spencer 12, Drew

Searls 11, Hudson Cooper 11), 2:04.93; 2. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Mac Mills 11,

Alex Powell 11, Matthew Creech 12, Finn Mahony 12), 2:05.68; 3. Friendly Frogs

‘B’ (Josiah SanGeorge 11, Isaac Hoots 12, Adam Stephany 11, Ryan Wells 12),

2:25.48.

Girls 13-19 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:

1. Green Valley Park ‘A’ (Paige Sigmon 17, Molly Rotunda 15, Kameryn Nowlin

17, Madeline Duvall 17), 1:51.47; 2. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Laurel Holland 15,

Susannah Weaver 15, Jadie Ruth Wehe 13, Lainey Albright 15), 1:55.27; 3.

Hamilton Lakes Hornets ‘A’ (Julia Nelson 13, Mallory Cavanaugh 14, Casey Cox

13, Kenzie Mann 14), 1:56.62.

Boys 13-19 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:

1. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Benjamin Peterson 15, Fletcher Tate 15, Isaac Kohl 16,

Benjamin Seeber 18), 1:37.20; 2. Green Valley Park ‘A’ (Benjamin McDonald 16,

Brock Bland 15, Tristan Gerber 15, Patrick McArthur 18), 1:40.11; 3. Friendly

Frogs ‘B’ (Tucker Mitchell 15, Erik Carpen 15, Jonas Drees 14, Graham Holder

18), 1:44.67.

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Swim-off Championship:

(- Swim-off) 1. Trevor Gill, SFCC, 24.67; 2. Connor Reynolds, ORCA, 24.85.

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Swim-off Championship:

1. Jossalyn Perkins, BUR, 38.85; 2. Cammie Caviness, EL-NC, 40.35.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments