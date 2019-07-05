A race starts at the City Championship Meet.
2019 CSA Championship Meet - 7/6/2019 to 7/8/2019
Greensboro Aquatic Center
Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Meagan Stewart, SESC, 19.56; 2. Evelyn Braden, SFCC,
19.85; 3. Maye Kenerly, LJST, 19.93.
Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Evelyn Braden, SFCC, 19.70; 2. Annie Donovan, GCC, 19.77;
3. Meagan Stewart, SESC, 20.14.
Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Asher Tobin, HF, 19.13; 2. Oliver Leubuscher, HL,
19.43; 3. Boden Scott, SESC, 20.22.
Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Oliver Leubuscher, HL, 19.25; 2. Asher Tobin, HF, 19.74; 3.
Tanner Tessier, LJST, 20.21.
Girls 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Addison Spencer, HPELK, 34.99; 2. Emily Lewis, LJST,
36.02; 3. Sophie McMasters, CAR, 36.42.
Girls 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Addison Spencer, HPELK, 35.46; 2. Emily Lewis, LJST, 36.76;
3. Sophie McMasters, CAR, 38.47; 3. Lauron Smith, ORCA, 38.47.
Boys 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Reade Guthrie, GV, 31.27; 2. Mason Duggins, GCC,
33.01; 3. Grant Duggins, GCC, 33.66.
Boys 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Reade Guthrie, GV, 31.96; 2. Mason Duggins, GCC, 33.42; 3.
Finley Rossato, LJST, 34.28.
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Gabbie Schell, FR, 29.87; 2. Madison Jones, LJST,
30.29; 3. Savannah Doyle, BUR, 32.94.
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Gabbie Schell, FR, 30.74; 2. Madison Jones, LJST, 31.24; 3.
Savannah Doyle, BUR, 33.69.
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Bailey Covington, FR, 26.34; 2. Albert Smelzer, SW,
27.00; 3. Christopher Schilling, RWD, 28.16.
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Bailey Covington, FR, 27.67; 2. Albert Smelzer, SW, 28.27;
3. Christopher Schilling, RWD, 29.52.
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Sydney Roberts, GV, 28.17; 2. Caroline Cox, HL, 28.79;
3. Gracie Hunt, LSC, 28.84.
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Sydney Roberts, GV, 28.93; 2. Caroline Cox, HL, 29.26; 3.
Gracie Hunt, LSC, 29.63.
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Dax Harris, HL, 25.14; 2. Brady Dole, EL-NC, 25.82; 3.
Tanner Holian, LJST, 26.15.
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Dax Harris, HL, 25.46; 2. Brady Dole, EL-NC, 26.81; 3.
Tanner Holian, LJST, 27.01.
Girls 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Maura Schoppa, BUR, 26.77; 2. Morgan Jones, LJST,
26.96; 3. Mary Grace Copeland, LJST, 27.42.
Girls 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Maura Schoppa, BUR, 27.47; 2. Morgan Jones, LJST, 27.89; 3.
Mary Grace Copeland, LJST, 27.97.
Boys 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Thomas Hamlet, HPELK, 22.13; 2. Robert Tars, AFST,
24.23; 3. Tanner Hering, SW, 24.88.
Boys 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Thomas Hamlet, HPELK, 23.20; 2. Tanner Hering, SW, 24.86;
3. Robert Tars, AFST, 25.00.
Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Camille Millard, FR, 16.24; 2. Annie Donovan, GCC,
16.27; 3. Rawlings Poole, SW, 16.32.
Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Rawlings Poole, SW, 16.63; 2. Annie Donovan, GCC, 16.71; 3.
Camille Millard, FR, 16.76.
Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Asher Tobin, HF, 16.14; 2. Tanner Tessier, LJST,
16.31; 2. Tyler Fortson, GSRC, 16.31.
Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Asher Tobin, HF, 16.23; 2. Owen Lehman, SFCC, 16.41; 3.
Tyler Fortson, GSRC, 16.53.
Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Riley Ramseur, SW, 28.95; 2. Helena Goddard, HF,
30.30; 3. Lillian Wright, RWD, 30.38.
Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Riley Ramseur, SW, 28.98; 2. Helena Goddard, HF, 30.42; 3.
Lillian Wright, RWD, 30.86.
Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Mason Duggins, GCC, 27.56; 2. Grant Duggins, GCC,
28.78; 3. Finley Rossato, LJST, 29.16.
Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Mason Duggins, GCC, 27.67; 2. Finley Rossato, LJST, 29.67;
3. Grant Duggins, GCC, 30.36.
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Reece Ramseur, SW, 26.07; 2. Naomi Wehe, FR, 27.78; 3.
Cambree Spencer, HL, 27.84.
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Reece Ramseur, SW, 27.63; 2. Naomi Wehe, FR, 28.11; 3.
Kaitlyn Lewis, LJST, 28.58.
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Griffin Jones, SW, 23.83; 2. Timothy Gaylord, RWD,
26.15; 3. Richard Wang, BUR, 26.24.
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Griffin Jones, SW, 24.30; 2. Timothy Gaylord, RWD, 26.72;
3. Brandt Conklin, HF, 26.77.
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Ellie Hunt, LSC, 25.58; 2. Alexandria Brooks, BUR,
25.61; 3. Gracie Hunt, LSC, 25.75.
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Ellie Hunt, LSC, 25.61; 2. Alexandria Brooks, BUR, 26.27;
2. Gracie Hunt, LSC, 26.27.
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Dax Harris, HL, 22.02; 2. Noah Rock, HL, 22.42; 3.
Tanner Holian, LJST, 23.21.
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Dax Harris, HL, 22.47; 2. Noah Rock, HL, 22.88; 3. Johnny
Edwards, HPELK, 23.97.
Girls 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Maura Schoppa, BUR, 24.04; 2. Tate Abbott, HPELK,
24.54; 3. Alexandra White, SFCC, 24.65.
Girls 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Maura Schoppa, BUR, 24.83; 2. Alexandra White, SFCC, 24.91;
3. Tate Abbott, HPELK, 25.32.
Boys 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Thomas Hamlet, HPELK, 20.96; 2. Craig Herndon, FR,
21.53; 2. Brendan Kornatz, FR, 21.53.
Boys 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
(Preliminaries) 1. Thomas Hamlet, HPELK, 21.78; 2. Brendan Kornatz, FR, 21.98;
3. Reid Mikuta, SW, 21.99.
Girls 6 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:
1. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club ‘A’ (Maddie Montana 6, Hannah Willis 5,
Caroline Lowe 6, Kendall Abraham 6), 1:43.79; 2. Starmont Forest Country Club
‘A’ (Madeline Braden 5, Harper Tipton 6, Sammie Neal 6, Charlotte Gill 6),
1:50.01; 3. Hamilton Lakes Hornets ‘A’ (Lucy Crutchfield 6, Anna Beuhring 6,
Marie Leubuscher 6, Lucy Geer 6), 1:57.44.
Boys 6 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:
1. Gcc Blue Dolphins ‘A’ (Camden Starcevich 6, Harrison Gill 6, Landry Newkirk
6, Andrew Armbruster 6), 1:45.68; 2. Hamilton Lakes Hornets ‘A’ (Davis Riddle
6, Xavier Balfour 6, Win Moody 6, Meisky Hinkle 6), 1:50.92; 3. Starmont
Forest Country Club ‘A’ (Sam Adams 5, Thomas Weldon 6, Lucas Loftin 6, Nathan
Tuma 5), 1:58.46.
Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Maddie Montana, SW, 25.55; 2. Kendall Abraham, SW, 26.86; 3. Auburn
Whitehurst, EL-NC, 27.10.
Boys 6 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Camden Starcevich, GCC, 24.28; 2. William Netherton, SW, 25.34; 3. William
Strasser, HF, 26.33.
Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Maddie Montana, SW, 21.24; 2. Auburn Whitehurst, EL-NC, 22.39; 3. Kendall
Abraham, SW, 22.55.
Boys 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. William Netherton, SW, 21.00; 2. Meisky Hinkle, HL, 21.42; 3. Andrew
Armbruster, GCC, 22.22.
Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Avery Clarke, LJST, 23.51; 2. Elliot Alexander, FR, 23.99; 3. Kyla Goddard,
HF, 24.71.
Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Charlie Thompson, LJST, 21.48; 2. Blake Magrini, LJST, 22.75; 3. Hudson
McCall, LJST, 23.74.
Girls 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Anna Lapeirre, LJST, 43.48; 2. Catherine Bowers, GV, 47.04; 3. Taylor
Stuckert, SW, 47.27.
Boys 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Jax Burghart, LJST, 42.82; 2. Jude Kyser, RWD, 45.35; 3. Seth Cummings,
LJST, 45.40.
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Amelia Wolff, GV, 36.38; 2. Daisy Small, FR, 36.55; 3. Sara Whitener, GV,
36.66.
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Mac Mills, FR, 39.03; 2. Bryce Spell, SFCC, 40.91; 3. Jackson Gillispie,
SFCC, 41.53.
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Ali Shackelford, GV, 34.00; 2. Mallory Cavanaugh, HL, 34.31; 3. Casey Cox,
HL, 35.71.
Girls 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Kendall Skiles, BUR, 33.46; 2. Paige Azzarita, LJST, 33.70; 3. Kameryn
Nowlin, GV, 34.33.
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Matthew Lapeirre, LJST, 32.89; 2. Elliott Boyland, GV, 33.23; 3. Andrew
Just, LJST, 34.23.
Boys 15-19 50 Yard Backstroke Open Championship:
1. Sean Farrelly, GV, 30.24; 2. William McCormack, GV, 30.50; 3. Owen
McArthur, GV, 30.55.
Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Alexandra Tuma, SFCC, 19.17; 2. Nora Glasgo, GV, 19.48; 3. Susannah
Crockart, SFCC, 19.52.
Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Keith Main, LJST, 17.98; 2. Briggs Simmons, LJST, 18.01; 3. Trevor Gill,
SFCC, 18.58.
Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Ainsley Krumroy, LJST, 35.91; 2. Molly Ruth Redding, SW, 37.06; 3. Brinn
Clancy, GCC, 37.41.
Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Fitz Worth, GCC, 32.42; 2. Landon Duggins, GCC, 34.12; 3. Ike Grainger,
GCC, 34.87.
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Daisy Small, FR, 31.66; 2. Grace Kohl, FR, 32.05; 3. Amelia Wolff, GV,
32.32.
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Anderson Cathey, LJST, 30.78; 2. Matthew Creech, FR, 31.08; 3. Drew Searls,
HL, 31.73.
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Casey Cox, HL, 28.99; 2. Claire Holland, FR, 29.06; 3. Anna Manry, GV,
29.52.
Girls 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Amelia Moore, GV, 28.03; 2. Susannah Weaver, FR, 28.52; 3. Rollins Ortmann,
GCC, 29.18.
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Elliott Boyland, GV, 27.99; 2. Matthew Lapeirre, LJST, 29.51; 3. Daniel
McArthur, GV, 29.73.
Boys 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle Open Championship:
1. Fletcher Tate, FR, 23.87; 2. Isaac Kohl, FR, 24.54; 3. Yash Singh, LJST,
24.68; 3. Simon Buckner, LJST, 24.68.
Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:
1. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Isla Young 7, Valentina Hammond 8, Elliot Alexander 7,
Joslyn Fontanella 8), 1:26.20; 2. Starmont Forest Country Club ‘A’ (Ella
Disney 8, Audrey Barnett 7, Blaire Spell 8, Susannah Crockart 8), 1:27.83; 3.
Lake Jeanette Lightning ‘A’ (Mia Kilby 7, Avery Clarke 7, Adelyn Cummings 7,
Juliana Rossato 8), 1:28.71.
Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:
1. Hamilton Lakes Hornets ‘A’ (Luke Todd 7, Carson Geer 8, Will Searls 8, Ryan
Takacs 7), 1:19.67; 2. Lake Jeanette Lightning ‘A’ (Briggs Simmons 7, Charlie
Thompson 8, Hudson McCall 8, Ander Wickline 8), 1:23.49; 3. Friendly Frogs ‘A’
(Tommy Testa 7, J. P. Hammond 7, Charlie Dowtin 8, Michael Molony 8), 1:25.91.
Girls 9-10 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:
1. Gcc Blue Dolphins ‘A’ (Brinn Clancy 10, Liza Payonk 9, Kennedy Coley 10,
London Coley 10), 2:39.08; 2. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Emery Sorrell 10, Molly
Anderson 9, Aurelia Wilder 9, Claire Long 10), 2:40.50; 3. Sherwood Swim &
Racquet Club ‘A’ (Samantha Maley 10, Audrey Faucher 9, Taylor Stuckert 10,
Millie Stuckert 10), 2:49.66.
Boys 9-10 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:
1. Gcc Blue Dolphins ‘A’ (Ike Grainger 10, Cale Coker 9, Liam Mohorn 9, Landon
Duggins 9), 2:28.02; 2. Ridgewood Riptides ‘A’ (Clyde Bryant 9, Holt Miller 9,
Charlie Jenkins 10, Jude Kyser 10), 2:32.90; 3. Lake Jeanette Lightning ‘A’
(Chasen Coltrane 9, Seth Cummings 10, Jax Burghart 10, Nate Womble 9),
2:33.65.
Girls 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:
1. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Olivia Hoots 12, Daisy Small 12, Allie Kinlaw 12, Lila
Mae Holcomb 12), 2:06.96; 2. Green Valley Park ‘A’ (Ellison Soto 12, Ayden
Walsh 12, Landry Gray 11, Jensen Huitsing 12), 2:06.98; 3. Green Valley Park
‘B’ (Mae Dees 12, Amelia Wolff 11, Anna Davidson 11, Cece Hunt 11), 2:16.31.
Boys 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:
1. Hamilton Lakes Hornets ‘A’ (Nathan Copeland 11, Hudson Spencer 12, Drew
Searls 11, Hudson Cooper 11), 2:04.93; 2. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Mac Mills 11,
Alex Powell 11, Matthew Creech 12, Finn Mahony 12), 2:05.68; 3. Friendly Frogs
‘B’ (Josiah SanGeorge 11, Isaac Hoots 12, Adam Stephany 11, Ryan Wells 12),
2:25.48.
Girls 13-19 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:
1. Green Valley Park ‘A’ (Paige Sigmon 17, Molly Rotunda 15, Kameryn Nowlin
17, Madeline Duvall 17), 1:51.47; 2. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Laurel Holland 15,
Susannah Weaver 15, Jadie Ruth Wehe 13, Lainey Albright 15), 1:55.27; 3.
Hamilton Lakes Hornets ‘A’ (Julia Nelson 13, Mallory Cavanaugh 14, Casey Cox
13, Kenzie Mann 14), 1:56.62.
Boys 13-19 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Open Championship:
1. Friendly Frogs ‘A’ (Benjamin Peterson 15, Fletcher Tate 15, Isaac Kohl 16,
Benjamin Seeber 18), 1:37.20; 2. Green Valley Park ‘A’ (Benjamin McDonald 16,
Brock Bland 15, Tristan Gerber 15, Patrick McArthur 18), 1:40.11; 3. Friendly
Frogs ‘B’ (Tucker Mitchell 15, Erik Carpen 15, Jonas Drees 14, Graham Holder
18), 1:44.67.
Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke Swim-off Championship:
(- Swim-off) 1. Trevor Gill, SFCC, 24.67; 2. Connor Reynolds, ORCA, 24.85.
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke Swim-off Championship:
1. Jossalyn Perkins, BUR, 38.85; 2. Cammie Caviness, EL-NC, 40.35.