Greensboro Swarm 109
Iowa Wolves 99
Site: Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum
Why the Swarm won
A strong first half helped propel the Swarm ahead, leading by 20 points at the half. Greensboro’s defense was great all evening, forcing the Wolves into committing 22 turnovers. On offense, the Swarm did a great job of spreading the wealth, with four players over 15 points and on top of that, every player who entered the game for Greensboro scored at least six points.
Key performers
Swarm: Kobi Simmons 21 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds; Caleb Martin 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists.
Wolves: Kelan Martin 23 points, 9 rebounds; James Webb III 20 points, 14 rebounds.
Notable
The Swarm’s win marked the end of their 13-game losing skid, which dated back to December 7th. ... The newest member of the Swarm, Ray Spalding, was key in Greensboro’s win. He scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and added 5 rebounds as well.
Up next
Swarm: at 905 Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Wolves: at Erie Bayhawks, 7 p.m. Thursday
Records
Swarm: 5-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference
Wolves: 12-16, 9th in the Western Conference
