Swarm 116

Nets 98

Why the Swarm won: The Swarm’s defense was the difference in the game on Sunday. They held the Nets to 8-for-40 shooting behind the 3-point line. Greensboro also held Long Island to 41% shooting from the field. On offense, the Swarm had a great day from three, making 13-of-31 attempts. The offensive performance was one of the better games the Swarm has had this year.

Key performers: Swarm: Dwayne Bacon 24 points, 10 rebounds; Joel Berry II 20 points, 5 rebounds. Nets: Devin Cannady 25 points; Dzanan Musa 20 points, 5 assists.

Notable: The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Swarm. ... Charlotte Hornets assignee Dwayne Bacon is averaging 32.8 points per game in his G-League stint with the Swarm.

Records: Swarm: 9-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference Nets: 19-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference

Up next

Swarm: at Canton Charge (Cavs), 7 p.m. Wednesday

Nets: at Windy City (Bulls), 8 p.m. Thursday

