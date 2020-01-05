Nortern Arizona 120
Greensboro 110
Site: Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Why the Swarm lost
Greensboro’s 3-point defense was their biggest issue on Sunday. They allowed the Suns to shoot 50% from three, giving up nineteen 3-pointers in total. Three different Suns made four 3-pointers in the game, with Daxter Miles Jr. being the main culprit of the Swarm’s problems, scoring a team-high 23 points.
Key performers
Swarm: Caleb Martin 28 points, 4-of-8 3PT, 6 rebounds; Jalen McDaniels 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.
Suns: Daxter Miles Jr.: 23 points, 5-of-6 3PT, 4 assists; Jared Harper 22 points, 5-of-8 3PT.
Notable
The Swarm’s loss to the Suns marks their 10th consecutive loss, dating all the way back to Dec. 7th. The loss also puts them in last place in the Eastern Conference, as well as the entire G-League. ... The Swarm’s Kobi Simmons notched the game’s only double-double with 14 points and 10 assists.
Up next
Swarm: vs Erie Bayhawks, 7 p.m. Friday
Suns: at Austin Spurs, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.