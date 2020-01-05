Nortern Arizona 120

Greensboro 110

Site: Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Why the Swarm lost

Greensboro’s 3-point defense was their biggest issue on Sunday. They allowed the Suns to shoot 50% from three, giving up nineteen 3-pointers in total. Three different Suns made four 3-pointers in the game, with Daxter Miles Jr. being the main culprit of the Swarm’s problems, scoring a team-high 23 points.

Key performers

Swarm: Caleb Martin 28 points, 4-of-8 3PT, 6 rebounds; Jalen McDaniels 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.

Suns: Daxter Miles Jr.: 23 points, 5-of-6 3PT, 4 assists; Jared Harper 22 points, 5-of-8 3PT.

Notable

The Swarm’s loss to the Suns marks their 10th consecutive loss, dating all the way back to Dec. 7th. The loss also puts them in last place in the Eastern Conference, as well as the entire G-League. ... The Swarm’s Kobi Simmons notched the game’s only double-double with 14 points and 10 assists.

Up next

Swarm: vs Erie Bayhawks, 7 p.m. Friday

Suns: at Austin Spurs, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments