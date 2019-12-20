Knicks 120

Swarm 91

Site: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Why the Swarm lost

The Knicks shot 56.2 percent from the field and outscored the Swarm 67-48 after halftime to pull away for the win. Westchester also commanded the boards, outrebounding Greensboro 28-15 in the second half.

Stars

Westchester: Lamar Peters 23 points, 6 assists; Ivan Rabb 18 points, 15 rebounds; Ignas Brazdeikis 19 points,

6 rebounds, 5 assists.

Greensboro: Robert Franks 20 points; Thomas Welsh 13 points, 12 rebounds; Jalen McDaniels 14 points, 10 rebounds.

Notable: The Swarm have lost four straight games.

Records

Westchester: 6-9, Greensboro: 4-12

Up next

Westchester: Sun. Dec. 22, vs Oklahoma City, 4:30 p.m.

Greensboro: Sun. Dec. 22, vs Erie, 6:30 p.m.

