When I was growing up in Summerfield in the 1930s, most people believed in a lot of superstitions.
Daddy was very superstitious, and he probably was about Friday the 13th too. His superstitions were year-round.
For instance, if any cat crossed the road while he was driving, he turned his hat around and made an X on the windshield.
We played outside most of the time, and if you were sitting in the swing or the porch and saw an inchworm on your dress, it meant the inchworm was measuring you for a new one. (We didn’t wear shorts or slacks then.)
If your left eye was itching, you were going to be pleased. But if your right eye itched, you’d be displeased.
If your foot itched, you were going to walk on new ground, somewhere you hadn’t been before. It was a good thing if your palm itched because that meant you were going to get some money.
When you were washing dishes, if you dropped some silverware or the dishcloth, you were going to have company. People did a lot of visiting back then, even with all the work they had to do.
If you went to visit and went in one door, it was considered bad luck to go out a different door when you left.
My cousin remembers that when Daddy came to their house, he would only go out the same door he entered.
A lot of people were superstitious about holidays, especially New Year’s Day. Daddy believed that if you washed and ironed on New Year’s Day, you’d be washing and ironing for a corpse before the year was over.
People did wash and iron back then when someone died. Most people didn’t have many clothes and there weren’t a lot of funeral homes in country communities. The neighbors would go in and wash and iron, if necessary, and prepare the body for burial.
If it rained and the sun was shining at the same time, some people believed it would rain again the next day at the same time. Others said the devil was beating his wife.
I hope your left eye itches so you’ll be pleased and may your palm itch frequently so you’ll have lots of money.
