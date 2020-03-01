PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Moments after getting his first career PGA Tour win, Sungjae Im took a moment to reflect on what it means. Not for himself — for his homeland.
The 21-year-old South Korean started fast and finished stronger Sunday, winning The Honda Classic by one shot over Mackenzie Hughes and two over Tommy Fleetwood for his first victory in 50 tries on tour. His thoughts were not on the trophy or the $1.26 million winner’s prize, but rather the coronavirus and how nearly 4,000 cases have been confirmed by Korean officials.
“Over in Korea right now, I know a lot of people are dealing with the coronavirus,” Im said. “And it’s kind of a huge deal with everybody. But I’m just glad as a Korean player that I can deliver some good news to the countrymen back home ... to do something for the country and make everybody proud.”
Im shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday, finishing at 6 under to match the second-highest winning score since the Honda moved to PGA National in 2007. He was the tour’s rookie of the year last season, plus has played more tournaments and more rounds than anyone since the 2018-19 season began nearly a year and a half ago.
And now, he’s a winner — the seventh from South Korea to win on tour, and the Honda’s 10th international champion in the last 16 seasons. He’s also the fifth player to get that first win at PGA National in the Honda.
“To come back and win at such a young age, it really means a lot,” Im said.
Im birdied four of his first five holes, then birdied two of the final four to finish off the victory and pick up $1.26 million.
Hughes, a Canadian who made the cut on the number Friday, shot his second consecutive 66. Playing alongside Im, he was part of some serious fireworks on the last two holes and missed a birdie putt at the par-5 finishing hole that would have gotten him into a tie for the top spot.
Fleetwood (71) was alone in third and is still seeking his first PGA Tour win. He started the day one shot clear of the field and started birdie-birdie to get to 7 under at that point.
Then PGA National did what it usually does.
“I was going well,” Fleetwood said. “My swing wasn’t there today. It wasn’t like a comfortable day ... things weren’t quite there, but I hung in well.”
