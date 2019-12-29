HOCKEY
n 9 a.m.: IIHF, Finland vs. Kazakhstan (NHL)
n 1 p.m.: IIHF, Russia vs. United States (NHL)
NBA
n 8 p.m.: Charlotte at Memphis (Fox Sports Southeast)
n 9:30 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NFL
n 1 p.m.: Miami at New England (WFMY)
n 1 p.m.: New Orleans at Carolina (WGHP)
n 4:25 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore (WFMY)
n 4:25 p.m.: Washington at Dallas (WGHP)
n 8:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle (WXII)
SOCCER
n 8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
n 11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
n 1:30 p.m.: English Premier, Sheffield United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
n 8:45 p.m.: MFL, Monterrey at America (UNI)
