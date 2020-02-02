No. 7 N.C. State 63
Duke 60
DURHAM — Grace Hunter tore up her knee last season against Duke. This time, she tore up Duke’s defense.
Hunter made three 3-pointers in the final four minutes to help No. 7 N.C. State rally past the Blue Devils 63-60 on Sunday for its seventh straight win.
Elissa Cunane, a Summerfield native and Northern Guilford graduate, scored 22 of her 27 points in the second half, and Jakia Brown-Turner added 12 points for the Wolfpack (21-1, 10-1 ACC).
Hunter’s first 3-pointer tied the game at 52, and her second gave N.C. State the lead for good at 55-54 with 2:14 to play. Her final 3-pointer increased the lead to 59-54 with 32.6 seconds remaining.
“It was amazing,” Hunter said.
“It was the greatest moment ever. I thank the coaches and my teammates for still believing in me no matter what.”
Hunter tore the ACL in her right knee on Jan. 3, 2019, near the end of the Wolfpack’s 63-51 win over Duke.
The redshirt senior, who was N.C. State’s leading scorer at the time of the injury, has played limited minutes this season as she recovers.
“She has had to fight and battle all year long to try to get back to this point,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “It’s really great to see her have such an awesome day.”
N.C. State rallied from a 40-30 deficit midway through the third quarter to win for only the second time in its last 16 games at Duke.
Cunane and Brown-Turner combined to score the Wolfpack’s first 26 points of the second half, helping erase the deficit.
Haley Gorecki scored 21 points to lead Duke (11-10, 5-5), which lost its 12th consecutive game against ranked opponents. Leaonna Odom and Kyra Lambert added 13 points apiece for the Blue Devils.
Duke led 45-43 entering the fourth quarter but made just 5 of 19 shots in the period.
“I loved our team defense,” Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie said. “I’m looking for a little bit more offense.”
