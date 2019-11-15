NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

Daniel Suarez during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at ISM Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

 Ralph Freso

Stewart-Haas Racing says it is replacing Daniel Suarez in the Cup Series next year with Cole Custer, a 21-year-old prospect racing for the Xfinity championship on finale weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Story, B6.

