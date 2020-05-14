Hey senior class, I know that right now is definitely not how any of us planned for our senior year to go.
At the moment, we don’t know what is coming next, but I know with certainty that our senior year hasn’t been wasted away. We have still been able to have an awesome homecoming week, two school dances, multiple spirit opportunities, sports games, tailgates, crazy student sections, concerts and hour-long parking lot conversations that have not only built a strong community at Northwest, but a strong bond between our senior class.
I don’t know if we will all be able to see each other again. I hope that we will able to, but right now, nothing is guaranteed.
I think that we can all take this as a challenge for whatever we do after high school. We never know if we will have another day, so we need to treat every opportunity as if it is our last.
As seniors, we already have this mindset in a lot of things that we do. There is the last football game, the last day of school and even the last first day of school. I have had this mindset throughout the year, and it has caused me to take advantage of things that I would have normally brushed off. I hope that you all have done the same.
So for the rest of the school year, let’s treat every opportunity like it is our last and finish out strong! I miss everybody a lot and hope to see you again. And remember, even at home, it’s still a great day to be a Viking!
