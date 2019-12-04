The latest cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen is “The Side Dish Bible,” a curated collection of 1,001 recipes for various food, such as roasted artichokes and stuffed zucchini.
This hefty book should become a go-to reference for home cooks. It’s a winning combination of mind-boggling variety paired with trustworthiness. A team of cooks at the Boston-based company tests each recipe numerous times, tweaking ingredients and conducting blind taste tests. The goal is to find the best possible version of each dish, and each recipe is accompanied by an explanation of “why this recipe works.”
There are chapters titled: “Basics You Can Count On,” including recipes with short ingredient lists and quick preparation; “Roast Your Vegetables”; “Potatoes Every Way”; “Potluck Favorites”; and “Not Your Mother’s Casseroles.”
This stovetop Brussels sprouts recipe is from the “Holiday Classics” chapter. The braising method, using broth, makes the Brussels sprouts flavorful and tender.
