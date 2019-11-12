WASHINGTON — Trump confidant Roger Stone wanted to contact Jared Kushner in order to “debrief” the president’s son-in-law about hacked emails that were damaging to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, a former Trump campaign aide said Tuesday.
Rick Gates, who was Donald Trump’s deputy campaign chairman and became a key cooperator in the special counsel’s Russia probe, appeared on the witness stand in Stone’s criminal case in federal court in Washington. Stone is charged with witness tampering and lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks about the damaging material during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The testimony spelled out Stone’s efforts to at least be seen by the highest ranks of the Trump campaign as a go-between with WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy group that released the damaging emails. Last week, Steve Bannon, who served as the Trump campaign’s chief executive, said the campaign saw Stone as an “access point” with WikiLeaks.
Gates received a text message from Stone on June 15, 2016, asking for Kushner’s contact information, so Stone could “debrief” Kushner on developments about the hacked emails, he said. Kushner was a senior adviser to the Trump campaign at the time.
Gates did not say if Stone received Kushner’s information. Kushner’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
The prosecution rested their case Tuesday morning after recalling a former FBI agent who had previously testified about a series of phone calls between Stone and then-candidate Trump — including three calls on July 14, 2016 — the day that a massive hack of the Democratic National Committee’s servers was reported.
The prosecution’s case did not provide any dramatic new evidence about whether Trump was aware of the impending WikiLeaks releases, but emphasized that senior campaign officials were deeply engaged in trying to figure out what was happening with WikiLeaks.
Gates told jurors that the Trump campaign had discussed how they would handle the release of WikiLeaks’ disclosures based both on what they were learning from Stone and WikiLeaks’ public statements.
On the stand Tuesday, Gates detailed overhearing a speakerphone conversation in July 2016 between Stone and Paul Manafort, his longtime business associate and the campaign chairman, after WkiLeaks released its first batch of emails, and Stone told Manafort that “additional information would be forthcoming.”
“Mr. Manafort thought it would be great,” Gates testified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.