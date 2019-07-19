In July 1969, I was a junior in high school. I had followed the progress of Mercury, Gemini and then Apollo, which later inspired me to become an engineer. I had watched the Apollo 9, 10 and the launch of Apollo 11. My summer job was working at Goody’s Hamburgers, flipping burgers and selling them by the bag.
On July 19, 1969, I was working there like I did every Saturday, and after shift, I checked the schedule for the next week. I was scheduled for Sunday evening July 20, 1969. I walked into the manager’s office and tried to change my shift.
He said he needed a crew on Sunday, and I had to work. I tried to explain to him that tomorrow the first human was going to walk on the moon, and I wanted to see it live on TV.
To this day I remember his reply, “If you don’t come in to work tomorrow you will never work at a Goody’s establishment again.”
He was right. I watched the historic event on my parent’s black and white TV and never did work at a Goody’s again.
Apollo 11 changed my life, for the better.
— Steven Sund of Greensboro. He was 16, living in Little Falls, N.J.