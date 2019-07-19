Sure, America had astronauts flying to the moon. But my parents in 1969 were expecting company, and that was the big event in our household.
An old WWII Army buddy of Dad’s was coming from Kentucky with his wife. Dad and Mr. Vaughn had lost contact after the end of World War II. Then, Mr. Vaughn got Dad’s phone number from information and called Dad from out of the blue.
During the Chatham mill vacation week in Elkin, we were going to take the Vaughns on their first trip to Myrtle Beach.
But we put off the beach trip for one day in order to watch on TV the first landing on the moon, on July 20.
It was the TV show of all TV shows. It lasted all evening. The process was laborious. Walter Cronkite and astronaut Wally Schirra and guests talked and talked and explained this and that while waiting for news from Mission Control in Houston.
During the descent of the lunar lander, they suddenly cut on the TV camera. Cronkite and Schirra seemed as puzzled as we were at home by the fuzzy black-and-white video that showed the landing craft’s growing shadow on the moon as it touched down.
The five of us at home saw the famous scene of Cronkite taking off his horn-rimed reading glasses, wiping his eyes and exclaiming, “whew … boy!”
Sitting in our living room, Mrs. Vaughn commented, “Isn’t this something!” The rest of us gave silent assent.
Then the TV broadcast switched to the camera's shadowy view of the lander’s ladder, and we watched Neil Armstrong climb down. Neither we nor Cronkite seemed to know for sure which little hop by Armstrong was the big one, the first step on the moon. The camera sadly did not have Armstrong’s feet in view.
Then came the audio, “One small step for man …”
And the five of us sat mesmerized. We said not a word.
The most fascinating television in my lifetime was not science fiction. It was the real thing. And it happened in our living room 50 years ago. Whew. Boy.
- Stephen Harris, State Road, N.C.