A lightning strike blew the steeple off a Davie County church and caused it to catch fire early Tuesday morning, according to the Smith Grove Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the fire at Smith Grove United Methodist Church, located at 3492 U.S. 158 in Mocksville, around 3:45 a.m.
“The steeple was blown completely off the church by the lightning,” said Fire Chief Don Howard. “The roof caught fire and there were flames coming out when we arrived.”
It took units from several fire departments and emergency response teams 45 minutes to get the fire under control, Howard said, and they remained on the scene for five hours.
While the brick church is not deemed a total loss, it did suffer extensive damage, Howard said.
“The sanctuary is flooded, there’s burned pews and repairs will be needed for the roof,” he said.
According to Davie County geographical data, the church sits on 6.86 acres and has a total value of $1.3 million.
No injuries occurred.
Smith Grove United Methodist Church
The charred steeple sits beside the sanctuary at Smith Grove United Methodist Church, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Lighting apparently struck the steeple as storms rolled through the area early Tuesday morning. The sanctuary received some fire and water damage from extinguishing the fire. Fire department officials told church members that a new roof with a fire retardant layer probably saved the building from burning to the ground.
Walt Unks/Journal
Smith Grove United Methodist Church
Walt Unks/Journal
Smith Grove United Methodist Church
Walt Unks/Journal
Smith Grove United Methodist Church
The sanctuary roof at Smith Grove United Methodist Church is charred from a fire, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Lighting apparently struck the steeple as storms rolled through the area early Tuesday morning. The sanctuary received some fire and water damage from extinguishing the fire. Fire department officials told church members that a new roof with a fire retardant layer probably saved the building from burning to the ground.
Walt Unks/Journal
Smith Grove United Methodist Church
Walt Unks/Journal
Smith Grove United Methodist Church
The carpeting and upholstery on six pews burned inside the sanctuary at Smith Grove United Methodist Church, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Lighting apparently struck the steeple as storms rolled through the area early Tuesday morning. The sanctuary received some fire and water damage from extinguishing the fire. Fire department officials told church members that a new roof with a fire retardant layer probably saved the building from burning to the ground.
Walt Unks/Journal
Smith Grove United Methodist Church
Walt Unks/Journal
Smith Grove United Methodist Church
Walt Unks/Journal