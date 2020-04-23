N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday extended the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order until May 8, saying that the state is not ready to lift restrictions despite encouraging trends.
“It is clear that we are flattening the curve,” Cooper said. “But our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet. We need more time to slow the spread.
Cooper said the state is working to move away from the coronavirus restrictions, but that follow-through depends on the measurements officials are tracking in relation to COVID-19.
The N.C. Medical Society and the N.C. Healthcare Association issued a statement Wednesday that supported a gradual loosening of restrictions as long as businesses can follow safeguards to limit coronavirus spread.
Cooper issued a statewide stay-at-home order — with exceptions — that went into effect March 30.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s secretary of health and human services, said that before the state can start lifting restrictions, it needs to see a decrease or sustained leveling off in the number of cases, and a decreasing percentage of tests that are showing up positive for the coronavirus.
Cohen said the state also needs to see decreasing or leveling of hospitalizations, along with more testing, more employees to trace contacts among people testing positive, and a reliable 30-day supply of key personal protection items such as gowns and masks.
Plans to reopen
Cooper also talked about how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases. These phases are based on the best information available now, but could be altered as new information emerges, the governor said.
In Phase 1:
- People would be allowed to go out to some business not currently defined as essential, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.
- Store that are open would have to practice social distancing, enhanced hygiene and cleaning, employee screening and other measures.
- Gatherings would still be limited to no more than 10 people
- Parks would reopen subject to the gathering limitation.
- Face coverings would still be encouraged in public spaces when 6 feet of distancing isn’t possible.
- Employers would be encouraged to continue teleworking policies.
- Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and similar settings would continue.
Local emergency orders with more restrictive measures may remain in place.
In Phase 2:
- Would begin at least two or three weeks after Phase 1.
- Stay-at-home orders would be lifted, but vulnerable people would be encouraged to continue staying at home.
- A limited reopening would be allowed for restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols, including potentially a reduced capacity.
- Gatherings at reduced capacity would be allowed at houses of worship and entertainment venues.
- An increase would be allowed in the number of people allowed at gatherings.
- Public playgrounds could open.
- Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes would continue.
In Phase 3:
Would begin at least four to six week after Phase 2.
Vulnerable populations could get out more, with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible.
- More people would be allowed in restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues.
- Even larger gatherings would be allowed.
- Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and similar settings would continue.
Republican reaction
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is opposing Cooper in November, criticized Cooper’s plan as a “one-size-fits-all approach” that will hurt “counties that are ready to safely reopen.”
Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the president pro tem of the N.C. Senate, said Cooper’s approach threatens to bankrupt many small businesses, especially restaurants he said could be forced to stay closed until at least June 1.
“The fact that we now have some detail is welcome progress, though reasonable people will disagree on the merits,” Berger said. But Berger said the Cooper administration should be releasing more information about the models they’re using to make decisions.
But Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called Cooper’s plan in line with recommendations from the White House.
While families and small businesses are hurting, Tillis said, “the worst thing that could happen is for us to have a significantly worse second spike that results in more loss of life and forces another shutdown of our economy.”
Local discussions
Although local leaders are waiting for state guidance, they’re still having their own discussions about how the city and county should handle lifting restrictions.
Gloria Whisenhunt told fellow members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday that a local task force including city and town representatives is getting organized and can serve an advocacy role.
“We are committed to opening the county safely as soon as possible,” Whisenhunt said.
