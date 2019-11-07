Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro native, took over as Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback for victories against Miami, Rhode Island and North Carolina, but sat out last week’s loss at Notre Dame with an injury. Hokies coach Justin Fuente said, “if (Hooker) practices all week and does well, then Hendon will be the starter” against No. 19-ranked Wake Forest. Story, C5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.