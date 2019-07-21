RALEIGH — Adrienne Hayes-Singleton falls in the Medicaid coverage gap, which would close if the state says yes to full Medicaid expansion.
Hayes-Singleton, 36, of Wilmington, works in early childhood education and makes too much money to be covered under Medicaid as the program stands now in North Carolina. Her children are on Medicaid, and her husband, a disabled veteran, gets free health care, she said. But she doesn’t, and is the only steady income in her household.
Hayes-Singleton said she can’t afford a $500 emergency room bill, much less a $5,000 one.
“Make it accessible to us, that’s all I’m asking,” she told Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday morning at a Medicaid expansion roundtable Cooper hosted at the Andrews-London House in downtown Raleigh.
Cooper has been holding discussions with North Carolinians who would benefit from Medicaid expansion, which the state has not approved. The governor, a Democrat, has been putting pressure on Democrats to uphold his veto of the state budget that doesn’t contain Medicaid expansion.
Budget standoff
The House, which is majority Republican but needs at least seven Democrats to vote with them to override Cooper’s budget veto, has a veto override on its calendar but has yet to take a vote. House Republicans have also presented a compromise bill which would expand Medicaid but include a work requirement and premium of 2% of their annual income, billed monthly. But if it passed the House, it still would have to get through the Senate, too.
Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden told reporters on Tuesday that the problem with budget negotiation conversations “are predicated on, you have to pass something that satisfies the governor on Medicaid expansion before you can get to anything else.”
Berger said it doesn’t make sense to hold up a $24 billion budget over one item.
The fiscal year started July 1 — more than two weeks ago — and the state’s budget from last year rolls over until the new budget is passed.
Berger’s response to a question on what he thought of the House compromise bill was: “A rose by any other name would smell the same.”
Cooper said Wednesday it’s the Republican leadership, not rank-and-file members, who are holding up negotiations.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Brown, a Jacksonville Republican, said in response to Cooper’s comments Wednesday that leaders “have never said it’s our budget or nothing.”
“A $24 billion budget shouldn’t be held hostage over a single policy disagreement. But every time leaders try to negotiate a budget with the Governor, they are told that Medicaid expansion is a pre-condition of passing any budget,” Brown said in a statement.
“Regarding the cop-out line that Medicaid expansion ‘has to be part of the conversation’ — it is. Republicans offered a special legislative session dedicated solely to the Governor’s top priority, and we even included that in the budget. That makes Medicaid expansion ‘part of the conversation.’ But the Governor refused, insisting again that Medicaid expansion pass into law before a budget is passed,” Brown said.
Cooper said the House compromise that includes a work requirement can be a problem for people who had been working but then have an illness that prevents them from working. As far as premiums, he said that “we’re talking about people who are living on the edge already anyway.”
Even so, Cooper said that’s on the table.
“There are arguments against those things, but my point is I’m willing to discuss all of them and put them on the table about how we go forward,” Cooper said.
The governor said the expansion is not the creation of a new program or new state tax dollars out of the budget. However, he still wants it to be part of the budget conversation, not a separate session as has been proposed.
“Republican House and Senate leadership has said we want this budget that we put together in the back room, or nothing,” Cooper said.
“Why is that off the table in budget negotiations? That’s not right. ... We’re talking about billions of dollars coming down; the budget is the place where this needs to be debated and decided. So we’re hoping over the next few weeks that they will finally give up with veto override and come to the negotiating table and talk about these issues,” he said.
Cooper said he also wants to negotiate over teacher pay and school construction.