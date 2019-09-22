ASTROS 13, ANGELS 5: George Springer hit a career-high three homers, Justin Verlander posted his MLB-leading 20th win, and Houston routed Los Angeles to clinch its third straight AL West title in grand fashion. YANKEES 8, BLUE JAYS 3: Luis Severino struck out nine over five scoreless innings for his first win of the season, and New York hit three home runs as it beat Toronto. ORIOLES 2, MARINERS 1: Chris Davis enjoyed an uplifting moment in an otherwise dreary season, hitting a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to carry Baltimore past Seattle. RED SOX 7, RAYS 4: Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gritty innings, Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer and Boston beat playoff-contending Tampa Bay. TIGERS 6, WHITE SOX 3: Willi Castro hit his first major-league homer, one of four home runss by Detroit in a win over Chicago.Jeimer Candelario, Gordon Beckham and Victor Reyes also went deep. GIANTS 4, BRAVES 1: Rookie Logan Webb allowed only two hits and one run in six innings, Evan Longoria drove in two runs with two hits and San Francisco beat Dallas Keuchel and Atlanta. MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 3: Three relievers each gave up an extra-base hit in a seventh-inning meltdown, and Washington’s streak of 11 consecutive wins against Miami ended with a loss. METS 6, REDS 3: Michael Conforto homered to cap a four-run first inning and New York gave its playoff hopes a boost with a win over Cincinnati. CARDINALS 3, CUBS 2: Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning, and St. Louis clinched a playoff spot by rallying past Chicago for its first four-game sweep at Wrigley Field in almost a century. BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3: Eric Thames hit two home runs, the Brewers took a combined perfect game into the seventh inning and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh to match Washington atop the NL wild-card standings. TWINS 12, ROYALS 8: Nelson Cruz hit his 400th career home run, Miguel Sanó connected twice and Minnesota powered past Kansas City. Minnesota piled up six runs in the first inning and rolled from there. DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 4: Huyn-Jin Ryu hit a home run and pitched seven solid innings, while Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam, as Los Angeles reached the 100-win mark with a victory over Colorado. RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 3: Willie Calhoun hit two of the Rangers’ five homers and Texas slowed Oakland’s wild-card push. The A’s had won 10 of 11 but couldn’t stretch their two-game lead over Tampa Bay for the top AL wild card.
