A&T’s leading receiver last year, the junior got off to a slow start and has been overshadowed by senior star Elijah Bell, who holds school records for career catches, yards and touchdowns.
But Leslie is coming off a big game last time out, with four catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He, Bell and slot receiver Korey Banks have combined to catch 53 of quarterback Carter’s 63 completions.
“(Leslie) needed some touches,” Washington said. “He’s a great downfield blocker. But it’s very difficult for a receiver to go out and block all day and not have a ball thrown to you. I’m sure he was getting frustrated, but I really admire that young man because he never once complained about not getting the ball.”
