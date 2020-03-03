GREENSBORO — Twenty-one players have played in games for the Greensboro Swarm basketball team in the 2019-20 NBA G-League season, and that number has jumped from 16 since Jan. 15.
The Swarm, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, have spent the past 45 days revamping their roster, looking for different players to plug into its player development system.
“The basis behind the moves is to see if there are other guys we are interested in going into the summer,” said Swarm head coach Joe Wolf, who works closely with the Hornets development staff.
“You get into the season, and there are opportunities for other players to be seen and to develop.”
One of the youngest teams in the league at the start of the season, the Swarm added two players with NBA experience – Ray Spalding, who played 27 games with three NBA teams, and KJ McDaniels, the former Clemson star who has 148 NBA games on his resume. McDaniels signed with the Swarm on Feb. 21.
“It’s too early to tell with KJ, but I think his experience is going to benefit us,” Wolf said. “With Ray, we are going to see if we can develop him into something the Hornets can use.”
Also joining the Swarm over the past several weeks are former Baylor star Quincy Acy, who was playing in Israel; Trey Phills, the son of former Hornet favorite Bobby Phills, who died in a car crash 19 years ago; and former Swarm star Terry Henderson.
All of the help is certainly welcome. The Swarm is 8-33, tied for the worst record in the 28-team G-League with nine games to play.
On Saturday night in the Fieldhouse at the Coliseum Complex, the Swarm hosted the College Park Skyhawks, the affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. Playing its seventh game in 11 days, Greensboro lost to College Park 125-104 to run their losing streak to 12 games.
The Skyhawks are coached by former Swarm coach Noel Gillespie and featured former Swarm star Cat Barber, who hit for 25 against his former team.
There were bright spots, however. Dwayne Bacon poured in a game-high 29 points and McDaniels, playing just his second game with the team, had 17.
After 41 games, Wolf and his staff have a handful of new players to develop. Wolf uses a consistent, low-key approach to create the proper atmosphere for his players.
“As a coaching staff, we try to maintain an even demeanor – not too high, not too low,” he said. “We try to come in every day with the same attitude and same energy to promote development.”
He also relies on some of the veterans to help players adjust and feel comfortable.
“After a year and a half, I think I have enough guys in the locker room that understand who I am," Wolf said. "I have great leadership in the locker room, and that helps a lot. They understand what’s expected.”
Wolf said Joe Chealey, John Dawson and Bacon have filled leadership roles for the team.
“I just try to help them understand that this is their career they are playing for,” Dawson said. “We have to always keep the same focus, whether we are winning or losing, no matter what. This is how they pay their bills, provide for their families. I just try to remind them of the bigger picture.
“A lot of it is just being aware – in the locker room, on the road, on the court. If someone seems to be struggling, I go talk to them. Sometimes a simple gesture goes a long way.”
Despite the record and the losing streak, McDaniels thinks he is in the right spot at this point in his career.
“The culture here is good, and it’s a young team. We just have to figure out ways to get W's,” he said. “They are great coaches and great individual coaches. They pay attention to details. I’m going to improve here.”
The Swarm has five days off before playing nine games in 22 days to end the season.
“We will have some fun with the rest of the season and see where it can go,” Wolf said.
