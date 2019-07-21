Wyndham Rewards Top 10
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup points standings and Wyndham Rewards top 10 have a new leader, Brooks Koepka, after his tie for fourth place at The Open Championship. Two weeks remain in the regular season, and only Rickie Fowler among the top 20 in points will not be in the field for this week's 64-player World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.
The top 10 in the FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 4 in Greensboro will split $10 million in bonus money as part of the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10. A guide to the top 10 in points, those in pursuit, the bonus pool money and upcoming schedule.
Wyndham Rewards payouts
First place $2,000,000
Second place $1,500,000
Third place $1,200,000
Fourth place $1,100,000
Fifth place $1,000,000
Sixth place $850,000
Seventh place $700,000
Eighth place $600,000
Ninth place $550,000
10th place $500,000
Upcoming schedule
July 25-28: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn. (550)
July 25-28: Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev. (300)
Aug. 1-4: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro (500)