The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup points standings and Wyndham Rewards top 10 have a new leader, Brooks Koepka, after his tie for fourth place at The Open Championship. Two weeks remain in the regular season, and only Rickie Fowler among the top 20 in points will not be in the field for this week's 64-player World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

The top 10 in the FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 4 in Greensboro will split $10 million in bonus money as part of the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10. A guide to the top 10 in points, those in pursuit, the bonus pool money and upcoming schedule.

Wyndham Rewards payouts

First place $2,000,000

Second place $1,500,000

Third place $1,200,000

Fourth place $1,100,000

Fifth place $1,000,000

Sixth place $850,000

Seventh place $700,000

Eighth place $600,000

Ninth place $550,000

10th place $500,000

Upcoming schedule

July 25-28: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn. (550)

July 25-28: Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev. (300)

Aug. 1-4: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro (500)