GREENSBORO — Only one of the men who started the week in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is playing at Sedgefield in the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale, the Wyndham Championship.
No. 8 Paul Casey will earn a $600,000 bonus if he maintains his position. He could improve that, moving up one spot with a fourth-place finish or all the way up to fourth — and a $1.1 million bonus — with a victory in Greensboro’s 80th PGA Tour tournament.
Casey got off to a solid start, shooting a 5-under par 65 in the first round today, three shots off the lead.
“I would’ve liked to have seen more (top-10) players here,” Casey said, “but we’re all trying to get the ultimate prize. We’re all trying to win the FedEx Cup. Guys are doing whatever is necessary to get themselves in the perfect position for that. But, yes, I thought there were one or two other guys who would be here. … I think we’ll see a change in that.”
It’s the first year of the Wyndham Rewards $10 million bonus pool split among the top 10 in FedEx Cup points accrued during the regular season.
And the players here say it will take some getting used to.
“It’s more of a ‘How much golf are you (willing) to play?’ situation,” said Jordan Spieth, who at No. 67 cannot crack the top 10. “It’s the (British) Open Championship going into a World Golf Championship, then the Wyndham and then the (three FedEx Cup) playoffs. At some point you cannot play every week.
“So if you’re going to take one off in that stretch, it makes most sense normally for this to be the week off. … Next year that will change, and I think (the field) will be really strong. With the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, that could certainly interest people in coming. It’s a hefty bonus. … As the years go on, we’ll see this event get better and better (fields). It’s a golf course and a tournament that deserves it.”
Another thing that could change the thinking is if any of the players currently in the top 10 get knocked out — and lose bonuses of at least $500,000 — because they skipped Greensboro this week.
Nine golfers at Sedgefield this week are within reach of one of those top-10 spots. Along with Casey are No. 13 Webb Simpson, No. 14 Chez Reavie, No. 17 Charles Howell, No. 25 Sungjae Im, No. 26 Scott Piercy, No. 29 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 30 Lucas Glover and No. 31 Corey Conners.
The last five on the list all need to win (a victory is worth 500 FedEx points) to jump into the top 10.
Im, a 21-year-old rookie from South Korea, has the best chance after one round. He shares the lead with Ben An at 8-under 62.
“I would very much like to be in that top 10,” Im said through an interpreter. “Very much.”
Conners still has a shot at playing all three FedEx Cup playoff events. But after a 1-under 69 today, a Wyndham Rewards bonus is a long shot, and he knows it.
“I was thinking about (Wyndham Rewards) last week, hoping for a better finish at the WGC,” Conners said. “I had an outside shot. It’s an exciting opportunity for a nice bonus at the end of the year. Guys are excited about it.”
Howell needs a top-three finish to crack the top 10.
“I have been thinking about it,” Howell said. “For Wyndham to do that is fantastic. … To support a year-long competition like this and put up a lot of money, it’s a big deal. You’re darn right I’m paying attention to it.
“It’s made this tournament feel like the first playoff event. Everybody in this field this week is playing for something. It’s a fun time in golf because a lot of things are moving around.”
Reavie needs a top-four to climb into the bonus pool. Simpson, who opened with a 6-under 64, needs a top-five.
“Hopefully, (Wyndham Rewards) will be a really big deal this weekend,” Simpson said. “Hopefully, it’ll get talked about a lot. Hopefully, there will be a few guys move into the top 10. …
“It’s a tremendous thing, and I’m happy that Wyndham was the first sponsor to jump in and say, ‘Hey, the regular season means a lot.’ It’s an accomplishment to finish top 10 because you’re looking at close to nine months of golf.”
Simpson scored his first PGA Tour victory here in 2011, and he’s finished in the top-five three of the last five years. He tied for second last year.
“I know they’re talking about how to make it even better,” Simpson said, “maybe even how to get the guys in the top 10 here to move up a spot or two. I’m on the outside looking in now. I know I’ve got to play well to jump in there, but it’s definitely a goal of mine.”
