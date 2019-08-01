Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
1. Weather: Sedgefield was spared the brunt of Wednesday night’s storm system. While parts of Greensboro got two months’ worth of rain in four hours, just 0.95 inch fell on the golf course. Then the first round went off without any delays. Still, eyes will be on the skies for the second round with more rain in the forecast.
2. Webb and Sneds: Former champs and local favorites Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker opened with 6-under 64s in the first round. They’ll start the second round just two shots off the lead and will tee off in the afternoon.
3. Sedgefield's No. 11: Par was a good score on the toughest hole on the golf course in the first round. The field of 156 pros averaged a score of 4.17 on this 490-yard, par-4 hole, with more than twice as many bogeys and double bogeys (32) as birdies (14).
Three things about today
1. Preferred lies: Getting the ball in the fairway became even more important in the first round as the PGA Tour allowed the players to play lift-clean-and-place golf after Wednesday night’s rain. The move was also made in anticipation of rain in this afternoon’s forecast that never came.
2. Wolff’s Sergio moment: Matthew Wolff, the 20-year-old NCAA champ who turned pro in June, gave fans a flashback to then 19-year-old Sergio García at the 1999 PGA Championship. Wolff hit a blind second shot over the lake on the par-5 15th hole, then ran after it, a la García, leaping to see where it landed. It went 242 yards, stopping 4 feet from the cup for an eagle. Wolff shot 65.
3. Jordan Spieth: Playing the Wyndham for the first time since his rookie season, the 26-year-old Spieth provided the star power. Spieth struggled off the tee, hitting just 8-of-14 fairways on the par-4 holes, but he scrambled to a 64 with an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys.
About the leaders
South Koreans Byeong Hun “Ben” An and Sungjae Im share a one-shot lead after rounds of 8-under 62. The 27-year-old An grew up in Florida, and he played in Greensboro’s AJGA FootJoy Invitational three times as a teenager with a best finish of 25th as a 17-year-old at Sedgefield in 2008. The 21-year-old Im, meanwhile, lives in Cheongju and is wrapping up a rookie-of-the-year caliber PGA Tour season.
How Sedgefield played
The pros always go low on the short, old-school Donald Ross course. But with players allowed to clean and place, the field’s average score was 67.99. Forty-five players shot 66 or better.
The vibe
No surprise here, but the group of Spieth, Paul Casey and Charles Howell drew the afternoon’s biggest galleries. Good crowds also followed local favorites Simpson and Snedeker in the morning. It looks like the new elevated Sunbrella Wine Deck between the 16th tee and 17th fairway could be a popular spot this weekend.
What they're saying
“I played this course even before the Wyndham Championship, when I was in junior days in AJGA events. I played a couple times here, so I know the golf course. I grew up in Florida, so I know Bermuda grass well, so I felt somewhat comfy. And I drove the ball really well.” — Ben An (-8, co-leader).
