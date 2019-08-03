Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
1. Shootout: Nine men start the final round within four shots of the lead. The final pairing matches Ben An, who is looking for his first PGA Tour victory, with crowd favorite Webb Simpson, who is one shot back and seeking his second Wyndham Championship win. Will it be one of them? Or will someone in an earlier group shoot a low number and not be caught?
2. Wyndham Rewards: Paul Casey started the week eighth in the FedEx Cup standings, and he starts the final round three shots off the lead. If Casey wins, he moves up to fourth in the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and earns a $1.1 million bonus. He can advance in those rankings (and earn a bigger bonus) with a solo top-five or better finish. Simpson and Charles Howell can also advance and knock Justin Rose, who skipped the Wyndham, out of 10th.
3. No. 15: The pros can reach the 545-yard, par-5 hole in two shots. No one made eagle there in the third round, but there were 49 birdies and the average score was 4.49. It’s the last best scoring opportunity on the back nine, and the tournament could swing on the green across the lake from the Wyndham Beach.
Three things about today
1. Viktor Hovland: The 21-year-old rookie from Norway created a stir in the morning when he shot 5-under 30 on Sedgefield’s front nine. He wobbled on the back nine with a bogey at No. 14 and a disappointing par on No. 15 but shot 64 to match Jason Kokrak for the day’s low round. Hovland, a rising young star, starts the final round three shots off the lead.
2. Brice Garnett: Playing in the final pairing with Ben An, the 35-year-old pro from Missouri matched the leader’s round of 4-under 66, keeping pace and remaining one shot off the lead in a tie for second place. He’s looking for his second PGA Tour victory.
3. Secondary cut: Because more than 78 players advanced to the weekend after the second round (83 made the cut), by rule the PGA Tour made a 54-hole cut to trim the final-round field to the low 70 and ties. Seven players missed the secondary cut, most notably Jordan Spieth, whose round of 7-over 77 was the worst of the tournament.
About the leader
Bogey-Free Ben held up to the pressure of being a front-runner. Byeong Hun “Ben” An, shot a 4-under par 66 and maintained the one-shot lead he held at the start of the third round. An has played 54 holes at Sedgefield, making 17 birdies and 37 pars. The 27-year-old South Korean, who grew up in Bradenton, Fla., shared the lead after one round and has been alone at the top of the leaderboard after the second and third rounds.
How Sedgefield played
The golf course was tougher in the bright Saturday sunshine. With no overnight rain for the first time since the tournament began, the greens dried out and firmed up. Still, the pros are pros for a reason. The field posted a scoring average of 68.49, and there were nearly twice as many birdies (309) as bogeys-or-worse (169).
The vibe
A lot of people came out to Sedgefield for the first day of the weekend, and it was perfect weather for the shorts and sundresses crowd. The new “Club 18” hospitality area with its expanded skyboxes adjacent to the 18th green filled nicely.
What they're saying
“I thought the Wyndham Rewards (Top 10) was a great initiative to reward guys for their regular-season play. It only seems right to be here. … The fact I’m the only guy here out of the top 10 (at the start of the week) is one thing, but it’s certainly got guys’ attention. … And the Wyndham is important to me. They’ve been so good to me through the years. I really wanted to come here and support this event.” — Paul Casey (-14, T5), on his decision to play Greensboro and skip the first FedEx Cup playoff event.
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Wyndham Championship Round 3
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.