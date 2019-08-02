A recap of the Wyndham Championship:
Three things about Saturday
1. Weather: Two days in a row, the tournament has finished before thunderstorms arrived to dump water on the golf course. The forecast for the third round at Sedgefield calls for temperatures in the upper 80s, high humidity and cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain.
2. Moving day: Former U.S. Amateur champ Ben An is chasing his first PGA Tour victory, and he holds a one-shot lead. But 17 players are within four shots of An’s lead, and there are plenty of birdies to be made.
3. No. 5: For the pros, par feels like a bogey on this 529-yard, par-5 hole. In two days, the hole has surrendered 20 eagles, 172 birdies and just 104 pars. The top 11 on the leaderboard have played that hole in 21 under par, and local favorite Webb Simpson has eagled the hole both days.
Three things about today
1. Hoppers hat: Josh Teater, a 40-year-old journeyman pro from Kentucky and a big-time baseball fan, wore Greensboro Grasshoppers caps the first two rounds, following a 64 with a 65 to get to 11 under. He finished his second round with eight consecutive pars, narrowly missing birdie putts on his last two holes that would’ve given him the solo lead at the time.
2. Svensson’s 28: Adam Svensson, a 25-year-old Canadian who turned pro in 2015, lit up Sedgefield in the morning with seven birdies on the front nine for an astonishing 28. He birdied the 12th and 13th, too, but finished with five consecutive pars and a 9-under 61. Svensson has missed 18 cuts in 30 PGA Tour starts and never had a top-10 finish.
3. 4-under par: That was the cut line, the lowest in the Wyndham Championship’s history. Playing lift-clean-and-place golf with receptive greens, Sedgefield’s only defense against the pros was its rough and the fact tee shots wouldn’t run far on the soft fairways.
About the leader
Byeong Hun “Ben” An played great golf as a front-runner, following his first-round 62 with a five-birdies, no-bogeys 65 to get to 13 under and a one-shot lead heading into the third round. An, a 27-year-old South Korean who grew up in Bradenton, Fla., has played six tournaments in Greensboro: three as a teenager at the AJGA FootJoy Invitational and now three as a pro at the Wyndham.
How Sedgefield played
The golf course was in remarkable shape, especially considering 3 inches of hard rain fell overnight, flooding the little creeks that add to the layout’s character. All that water made the greens soft, and players took dead aim at the flag sticks.
The vibe
The threat of rain meant more fans than normal toted umbrellas, but those umbrellas stayed closed and served as walking sticks rather than portable roofs. Margaritaville stayed busy (as usual) with a variety of live music. In a 10-minute span, country-rocker Kasey Tyndall’s band performed Hank Williams Jr.’s “Family Tradition” and Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”
What they're saying
“I quit looking at it as ‘pressure.’ I’ve got a lot of good friends and family around here pulling for me. They want to see me do well. When I changed my perspective, I seemed to relax out there, not get too worked up. … It definitely took a few years, but I enjoy it a lot more now than I used to.” — Webb Simpson (-11, T3), on playing in his home state.