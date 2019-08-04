Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
1. Wyndham Rewards: Crowd favorite Webb Simpson’s runner-up finish moved him up to No. 9 in FedEx Cup points and earned him a $550,000 bonus in the first year of the $10 million Wyndham Rewards Top 10. Justin Rose skipped the tournament and left a half-million bucks on the table. Jon Rahm skipped the tournament, dropped a spot in the final rankings and lost $50,000.
2. Hoppers hat: Josh Teater became a crowd favorite by wearing Greensboro Grasshoppers caps for all four rounds of tournament. The 40-year-old pro from Kentucky closed with a 6-under 64 and tied for sixth place, his third top-10 finish in 25 starts this year. It put him at No. 146 in the FedEx standings, not enough to make the playoffs but a 19-spot improvement that earns him limited PGA Tour status. “I was in that category a few years ago and I got 10 starts,” Teater said. “… I’m going to the Korn Ferry (Tour) Finals and hopefully take care of business there.”
3. No. 15: As predicted, the tournament swung on the 545-yard, par-5 hole across the lake from the Wyndham Beach. J.T. Poston reached the green in two and two-putted for his final birdie of the week. For the second day in a row, Ben An’s tee ball overshot the fairway. His first bogey of the week dropped him two back with three to play, and he couldn’t catch up.
4. Young talent: Viktor Hovland, a 21-year-old from Norway who turned pro in June, finished fourth at 19-under, the first top-10 of his career. It’s his fifth start and fourth straight top-20. Fellow rising stars Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa, who also turned pro after the NCAA Championships in June, finished 19th and 31st.
5. Ben An: The leader each of the first three rounds faltered down the stretch, making his first bogey of the week with four holes left in the tournament. He birdied the 16th hole to pull within one, then aggressively tried to make a 58-foot birdie putt on the 18th to tie. The putt skimmed the edge of the hole and rolled by, leading to a bogey that dropped him to third place.
About the winner
J.T. Poston, a 26-year-old Western Carolina alumnus who grew up in Hickory, closed with an 8-under 62 to score his first PGA Tour victory. Poston is the 19th player to score his first win in Greensboro and seventh since 2007 when the tournament became the Wyndham Championship. Poston is the first PGA Tour player to finish a stroke-play tournament bogey-free and win since Lee Trevino at the 1974 Greater New Orleans Open.
The vibe
A good crowd came out to Sedgefield for the final round, and the last two groups drew big galleries with North Carolina natives Poston and Simpson in contention. Once again, rain in the area missed Sedgefield and the tournament wrapped up without a single delay.
What they're saying
“I want to win here again so badly. We’re on a golf course that I love, but every day there’s going to be low numbers. So Paul (Tesori, caddie) and I were talking about it out there. I don’t think you’ll ever see a guy win by a lot here because every day low scores can be shot. And J.T. (Poston) went out and did it. He shot 62. … If you’re off a little bit, somebody’s going to pass you.” — Webb Simpson (-21), runner-up, on his third straight top-three finish at the Wyndham.
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.