GREENSBORO — So who’s your pick to win the Wyndham Championship?
The field of 156 starts play in Greensboro’s 80th PGA Tour tournament Thursday, and all of them have something to play for in the Tour’s regular-season finale.
Who hoists the Sam Snead Cup after four rounds? Here are five educated guesses from area journalists.
Collin Morikawa
At 22, he’s already a winner on the PGA Tour, winning last week in Reno at the Barracuda Championship. His game, built on tee-to-green efficiency, is perfect for Sedgefield's rolling layout. — Ed Hardin, News & Record columnist
Doc Redman
I’m going to pick a long shot, a former U.S. Amateur champ and second-year pro from Raleigh. He took second at the Rocket Mortgage tournament in Detroit and he tied for 20th at the U.S. Open. He’s primed for a breakthrough victory. — Jim Schlosser, retired News & Record journalist
Webb Simpson
The former Wake Forest star has been on a roll with his putter, and that bodes well around Sedgefield Country Club. Simpson won his first PGA Tour tournament here in 2011, and he’s due to win here again. — John Dell, Winston-Salem Journal reporter
Webb Simpson
OK, so I’m not exactly going out on a limb here. He’s a former champion who has finished third and tied for second in the last two years at Sedgefield. Plus, he’s coming off solo second at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday, so the confidence is there. — Helen Ross, PGATour.com contributing writer and News & Record alumna
Brandt Snedeker
The defending champ is trying to become the first repeat winner in Greensboro since (who else?) Sam Snead. And Sedgefield suits Snedeker’s impressive short game, evidenced by three top-five finishes in his last four starts here. — Jeff Mills, News & Record reporter
Jordan Spieth
It’s been a down year by Spieth’s standards, but he is familiar with Sedgefield from three AJGA tournaments and his Wyndham playoff loss to Patrick Reed as a rookie in 2013. Spieth is 67th in the FedEx Cup standings but if his putter heats up, he wins his 12th PGA Tour victory. — Spencer Turkin, News & Record reporter