A Wyndham Championship with fans? With no fans? With a limited number of fans?
While the PGA Tour's Greensboro stop has a new date at Sedgefield Country Club, one week later, little can be certain in sports scheduling these days.
The dates of tournament play, Aug. 13-16, will allow the PGA Championship to slide into the Aug. 6-9 slot on a world golf calendar revamped because of the COVID-19 pandemic and announced Monday by the PGA Tour, PGA of America, Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, the Royal & Ancient and USGA.
One of professional golf's advantages is fans can keep their distance from each other during a tournament. Wyndham tournament director Mark Brazil, during a Zoom meeting with journalists Monday, was asked about the possibility in August that pro golf might be the only major sport being played.
"I think that's a fair guess," Brazil said. "I can definitely see a golf tournament that doesn't have fans and it would be just for television where we can sit around and watch. There's something about that."
Brazil said discussion about playing without fans could take place this summer.
"We need to figure out somewhere in between of not having fans and sponsors, but maybe having half the fans where they practice social distancing," Brazil said. "This has not been formally discussed; just an idea. We are outside and there is tons of room, so that could be interesting."
Brazil said that the conversations with the Tour about a one-week move included Bobby Long, the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation's board chairman of the Wyndham, and Steve Holmes of Wyndham Worldwide.
"We wanted to do whatever was necessary to accommodate the PGA Tour so they could make out a schedule," Brazil said. "We knew there was going to be some shifting, so the PGA Tour just called us and basically went through everything and as good partners we said, 'We'll do whatever you guys need us to do.' ...
"We're fortunate to have the big sponsors like Wyndham and Truist, and they are all in," Brazil said.
The Wyndham, whose purse will remain $6.4 million, will remain one week before the FedEx Cup playoffs, also shifted one week. The U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York has been moved to September after the Tour Championship, and the Masters is scheduled for November. The Open Championship, scheduled for July, has been canceled.
Webb Simpson, who lives in Charlotte and was the 2011 Wyndham winner, said Saturday that he wasn't sure when the Tour would return.
"I just know that guys want to play now and whatever number of weeks we have with how the schedule ends up being, those fields are going to be good," Simpson said. "There's just so much unknown out there, but I do know that when it's safe to play we are all going to be out there playing because its likely going to be a shortened season."
Brazil will hope for a tournament run smoothly with sponsors and fans. He liked last year's large crowds and a victory by a North Carolina native, J.T. Poston of Hickory.
"I don't see that happening this year, and everything will be down except our enthusiasm," said Brazil, a 19-year veteran.
Brazil said he is working on three budgets: One with fans, one without fans or sponsors, and one if there isn't a tournament.
"If things go worse then I'll have to work on another budget," he said.
More changes could be forthcoming to the PGA Tour schedule as the pandemic plays out, but the Wyndham Championship can move forward for now.
"I want to focus on doing what's best for our sponsors and our fans and focus on those things right now," Brazil said. “The health and safety of everyone associated with the Wyndham Championship and the Piedmont Triad community will remain our No. 1 priority."
