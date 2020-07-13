For the first time in 81 years of the PGA Tour’s stop in Greensboro, no spectators will be allowed at Sedgefield Country Club because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wyndham Championship, scheduled for Aug. 13-16, is the final regular-season tournament on the PGA Tour.
Tournament officials sent a news release this morning confirming a report from the Golf Channel that originated Saturday.
“As we have said from the start, our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” said Andy Pazder, the PGA Tour’s chief tournaments and competitions officer. “We appreciate the cooperation of the Wyndham Championship, Wyndham Rewards, and – of course – the fans of central North Carolina for understanding why collectively we had to make this decision.
“We remain very excited to present the Wyndham Championship to a global audience as it determines the outcome of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and sets the field for the FedEx Cup playoffs.”
Mark Brazil, the Wyndham's tournament director, said in the release it was the right call to make.
“I’m sorry we have to go this route, but I think this plan is the right call,” Brazil said. “We are very excited to be able to have the tournament and showcase the Wyndham Championship and the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina to the rest of the world, but these are truly unprecedented times.
“This decision is appropriate for the health and safety of the players, caddies, volunteers and fans.”
Since the tour resumed play in mid-June no spectators have been allowed at any tournament.
Herbert Mueller, who lives at Sedgefield near the third green, has had a party every year at his house, featuring catered food and drinks, since the tournament moved back starting in 2008. Mueller has lived in his house for the last 15 years or so, but about six weeks ago he decided to call off the party, even had fans been allowed.
“It was the right thing to do,” said Mueller, president and CEO of Fulterer USA, which makes roller and ball-bearing slides.
“On Sunday I would usually follow the leaders once they got to my house and follow them the rest of the way, but I can’t do that this year,” Mueller said.
Mueller would entertain about 100 people on the Saturdays of the parties.
“I guess now I might have a cooler in the driveway if anyone from the neighborhood comes by,” Mueller said. “It will definitely be a different that week, but with everything going on I’m hoping next year it will be a faint memory and things will be better.”
The final regular-season tournament before the playoffs will also be the final tournament in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, a $10 million bonus program that rewards the top-10 finishers in the FedEx Cup standings. As has been the case since 2007, the Wyndham Championship will set the field for the FedExCup Playoffs beginning the week following the Wyndham Championship.
