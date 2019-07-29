GREENSBORO — The Wyndham Championship will be played Aug. 6-9 in 2020.
The PGA Tour released its full 2019-20 schedule this morning.
The Wyndham will still be the final regular-season event, then the three-event playoffs will begin with The Northern Trust Aug. 13-16 in Norton, Mass., followed by the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, Ill., Aug. 20-23.
Like this season, the Tour Championship will be played on the final weekend before Labor Day, Aug. 27-30, and before the start of the college football season.
The 2020 Wyndham Championship will follow a week of men's golf competition at the Olympics in Tokyo.