It’s pretty quiet at Show Pro Entertainment these days.
The regional company that has a small office in Winston-Salem is contracted to do game-day operations for the Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team and for Bowman Gray Stadium auto racing.
But since the coronavirus pandemic has shut everything down, there’s not much work for the 100 to 150 part-time workers that Joey Bovender uses for various events.
“There’s nothing going on right now,” said Bovender, who is the manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Show Pro Entertainment. “We’re not sure when or if Bowman Gray racing will get going, and the hockey was cut short about five weeks ago.”
Bovender says most of his workers have other jobs, and most of his workforce use Show Pro as an extra job or are retired.
“There’s a few where this is their full-time job, but I know they’ve been able to hopefully file for unemployment,” Bovender said.
On a normal Saturday night the Show Pro workers handle all the parking at Bowman Gray Stadium, which seats 17,000.
And for the hockey games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex they handle everything from parking to ushering as well as the ticket windows. The Thunderbirds averaged closed to 3,000 this past season.
They also handle the operations on the inside for the Carolina Classic Fair, the former Dixie Classic Fair, each fall.
“It’s a little too early to figure out what might be happening with the fair,” he said about the fair, scheduled for Oct. 2-11.
There are also some concerts scheduled for this summer in Winston-Salem that Show Pro has contracted to work, but Bovender did not know the status of those concerts.
“With the way this pandemic is going and what will be open or not open sports and entertainment will be the last thing,” Bovender said. “So we are bracing for that.”
Bovender said the average hourly wage is around $10 an hour, but he says it various depending on the duty that is assigned.
“It’s a shame that we don’t have events right now, but there are obviously bigger things going on,” Bovender said. “I do feel for those missing out on working.”
Dash stadium workers getting meals
For the Winston-Salem Dash, a minor-league baseball team that plays at BB&T Stadium, there is no time frame as to when or whether the season will begin.
Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services provides 50 to 80 part-time workers per game. The Dash had 70 home games scheduled.
Brett Hickman, the president of Rhino Sports, says the company has stayed in contact with its part-time employees.
Billy D. Prim, the owner of Rhino Sports, has also provided meals for families of around 300 for the part-time force at Rhino Sports and Dash employees. Those employees have been getting those meals each week, with options to also purchase meals at a reduced price.
“I’m really proud of the workers at Blue Rhino and the Dash and the Legends Hospitality because we are rated as one of the top world-class service organizations and do such a great job,” said Prim, who is the CEO of the Dash. “It’s not their fault we are not having a season and many of them depend on their jobs even if it’s a part-time nature so we just wanted to provide them with some family meals to help out during this time.”
Rhino Sports also is contracted with Martinsville Speedway where the NASCAR race weekend May 8-9 has been postponed.
“We would have had around 280 workers for that event,” Hickman said.
According to one report, however, the Martinsville race could be run on May 31 but likely without fans.
Grasshoopers stadium workers also on hold
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ season is also on hold. The Grasshoppers, which plays in the South Atlantic League, is a Class A team that plays in First National Bank Field, which can hold 7,500 fans.
Donald Moore, in his 19th season as the president and general manager of the franchise, says that on the busy weekend games there are sometimes close to 175 part-time workers handling concessions, parking and ushering fans to their seats.
“I feel horrible for them and for the whole world,” Moore said. “We’ve got some folks who have worked for us for 15 years or even longer, and we want to see them back here because that’s sort of a rite of spring.”
Moore said most of his part-time workers are either retired or are school teachers who have the summers off and can earn extra money.
“We also have a lot of college and even some high school students who work at games,” Moore said. “We have a wide swath of folks who work for us, but all of that is up in the air now. We have speculated a little bit with the other teams in our league and said maybe in June we can start playing or July.
“But there is just so much uncertainly that you can’t predict when we will start the season.”
