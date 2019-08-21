Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Steve Johnson of the United States returns a volley in his 6-2, 7-6 win over Caspar Ruud of Norway in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20190822w_spt_wsopen
Steve Johnson vs. Casper Ruud: American Steve Johnson won his third match in two days Wednesday by defeating No. 12 Casper Ruud from Norway 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open.
He rolled to a 6-2 win the first set against Ruud. The players went to a tiebreak and Johnson took a 6-3 lead.
“I thought I played well,” Johnson said. “I really wish I had my serve game back at 2-0. I thought I played a poor game with mistakes and just not capitalizing. But I thought I fought hard and got out of a couple sticky situations. I’m glad I’m in here right now.”
He reached today’s quarterfinal at the Winston-Salem Open for the third straight year and for the fourth time in five years.
Johnson had to play two matches on Tuesday because his first-round match was rained out on Monday. He defeated Corentin Moutet in the first round early on Tuesday and came back a couple hours later and defeated Daniel Evans of Great Britain later Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m happy with how I’m playing, so hopefully I can go out tomorrow and just keep trying, sharpening the tools towards the end of this week and going into the (U.S.) Open,” Johnson said.
Robin Haase vs. John Millman: No. 14 John Millman dominated Robin Haase on Wednesday afternoon to win 6-3, 6-4 in the third round.
Millman, who is from Australia, won 77 points, while Haase, who is from the Netherlands, had 64.
“It was extremely challenging,” Millman said. “The conditions here in Winston are really heating up. At 3 o’clock, that kickoff time, it’s a really tough time slot. So to win in straight (sets), I’m just happy to get through it, really.”
Denis Shapovalov vs. Miomir Kecmanovic: Denis Shapovalov had eight aces to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open.
Shapovalov will play in the quarterfinals today, which is his fifth quarterfinals appearance of the season and first since Miami in March.
“I’m happy with the win today,” Shapovalov said. “Miomir is a very tough opponent. I’ve played him a lot in the past and we’ve had some crazy battles, so I’m really happy to get the win in straight sets today.”
Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Lorenzo Sonega: Pablo Carreno Busta dominated the second set after a first-set tiebreak as he defeated No. 7 Lorenzo Sonega 7-6 (7), 6-0 in the third round.
Carreno Busta won 71 points and Sonega won 54. Carreno Busta, the 2016 Winston-Salem Open champion, will play in today’s quarterfinals.
Frances Tiafoe vs. Filip Krajinovic: No. 10 France Tiafoe defeated No. 8 Filip Krajinovic 6-2 in the third round after Krajinovic retired after the first set in 36 minutes.