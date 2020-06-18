The Winston-Salem Dash got a new name for its home venue.
The team announced this morning that the former BB&T Ballpark will be renamed Truist Stadium.
The name change is a product of BB&T’s merger with SunTrust, forming Truist, in December. According to the team’s release, the full branding transition will take place in June and finish by the end of the summer.
“Truist is very committed to the Winston-Salem and the Triad region," Cantey Alexander, Triad regional president for Truist, said in the release. "We’ve had an excellent partnership with the Winston-Salem Dash over the past 10 years as BB&T and we look forward to continuing our legacy with them as Truist.
“Truist Stadium remains a great family-friendly destination in the community. Some of the best memories I’ve had with my daughters have been while attending games at the ballpark.”
This will be the Dash’s 10th year in the stadium. The team, a minor-league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, unveiled its current home on April 10, 2010. The stadium has 5,500 fixed seats, along with lawn seating, and has helped the organization rank in the top two of attendance out of 30 Class A-Advanced teams in the last 10 seasons.
“For the past decade BB&T Ballpark has served as a prime example of BB&T’s commitment to making our community an enjoyable place to live, work, and play,” said C.J. Johnson, President of the Winston-Salem Dash. “We are thrilled to transition to a new chapter of creating memories at Truist Stadium.”
The Truist name has started to pop up on more venues as of late. In January, the Atlanta Braves saw SunTrust Park turn into Truist Park. Last week, BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte (home to Triple-A team and fellow White Sox affiliate Charlotte Knights) became Truist Field.
