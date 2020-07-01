Will Zalatoris chuckles when asked why it took a global pandemic for him to start playing the his best golf of his young professional career.
“That’s a good question,” said Zalatoris, a 23-year-old former Wake Forest star who has turned into a human ATM machine on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Since the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the developmental league for the PGA Tour, has restarted Zalatoris has done everything but win. In the three tournaments back after a three-month layoff, Zalatoris has a tie for sixth, a tie for third and a fourth place finish.
Last week he shot 19 under and finished one shot behind of being in a four-man playoff.
“It’s been a nice start back for me,” said Zalatoris who is playing in Colorado at the PC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes this week. “I played a lot at home in Dallas during the break and played a lot at Meridoe (Golf Club) where I was able to play against some great competition and it kept me fresh for when we did get back to tournament play.”
Zalatoris, who left Wake Forest with one semester to go in January of 2018, is finding his footing now in pro golf. It’s taken him awhile, but after last season playing on the Korn Ferry Tour using the Monday-qualifying route, he’s in a better place.
“I think the big thing is I’m not making the same mistakes I made last year,” Zalatoris said. “Last year was a tough year in that every single week was kind of life or death because if I didn’t finish in the top 25 I had to go back and Monday qualify.”
He wound up making enough money to get full playing privileges this season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Heading into this week’s tournament he’s fourth on the points list, meaning if he stays inside of the top 5 for the next four weeks he’ll qualify for his second straight U.S. Open. He also played in last summer’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island.
“The reality is with the U.S. Open I want to be in the top 5 to get in,” Zalatoris said. “I would love to play in another U.S. Open and I think my game is built for courses like that.”
Because of the pandemic the Korn Ferry Tour’s season was extended, which means it will take longer to earn status to the PGA Tour. However, if he can win three times he’ll get bumped up to the PGA Tour or if he finishes in the top 10 on the points list at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour season.
“I’ve always been a good player where I can go out and see what I have and go from there,” said Zalatoris, who was the ACC Player of the Year in 2017 after his junior season. “Now, I can do that even more and even last week and the fact that I shot 19 under and considering where I thought the state of my game was it’s very satisfying.”
Zalatoris says working with swing coach Troy Denton and Josh Gregory for his short game has done him a world of good over the last two seasons. He’s also stuck with a Webb Simpson style of putting that’s paid off.
“It’s all Webb’s style,” Zalatoris said about his unique where he anchors the putter to his left arm and uses a reverse grip with his right hand.
As for the work with his instructors, Zalatoris loves that he is driving the ball a lot better.
“I’m just sticking to the day to day and learning and working with Josh and Troy have really paid off for me,” Zalatoris said. “It’s probably about two years ago where I really wanted to own my golf game where I could understand my habits and things like that.
“In college I could hit it long but couldn’t keep it on the map.”
Zalatoris also stays in touch with Jerry Haas, his golf coach at Wake Forest. He says Haas keeps things in perspective whenever Zalatoris is struggling with any part of his game.
“Jerry’s been awesome and we’ve been texting back and forth so he’s helped me a bunch as well,” Zalatoris said.
One thing that’s changed since pro golf has returned is the interaction with other golfers. There’s not a lot of hanging out like there once was, but Zalatoris says he talks to Kyle Reifers, a former Wake Forest player, and High Point native Drew Weaver, who are both playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.
As for the traveling part of it, Zalatoris says he’s being smart.
“It’s not bad because you wear a mask in public, wipe down your rent a car and your hotel room and you just get used to it,” Zalatoris said.
There have been three Korn Ferry Tour golfer and five caddies who have tested positive for COVID-19 in three weeks.
“I was talking with a friend about that and the travelling part of it,” Zalatoris said. “But honestly I feel almost guilty because when I’m done I need the rest but it’s hard to spend six hours in the hotel room. I’ve been reading a lot and I’m trying to finish up my degree at Wake so that’s been keeping me busy.”
He says Uber Eats has been his saving grace for dinners most of the nights he spends on the road. “I think maybe I should get a sponsor out of them,” he joked.
Zalatoris says he’s been impressed with the safety protocols in place.
“The tour (both PGA and Korn Ferry) is doing a great job with all of this,” Zalatoris said. “I think we are at like .03 percent out of both tours who have tested positive so that’s a very low percentage.”
Zalatoris, who won four times while at Wake Forest, is playing his best golf.
“The reality is I’m trying to win three times out here, then you can get a promotion to the PGA Tour,” Zalatoris said. “But I have to get my first win before I start thinking about that. I feel like I’ve found new ways to play well in my game.”
