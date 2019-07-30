Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Defending champion Brandt Snedeker says he believes the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus pool will become a bigger draw over time. "This year, guys had kind of a wait-and-see attitude,” Snedeker says. “… It’s a great bonus for guys who have a great regular season, to give them this pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. … Next year you’ll see more and more guys realize how important this is and build their schedule on making sure they’re here, so they have a chance of winning that bonus money.”
GREENSBORO — Golf’s regular season ends when the last putt drops at the Wyndham Championship this week at Sedgefield Country Club.
And there are a whole lot of golfers with a whole lot to play for in these final four rounds.
What’s at stake? Just this …
Wyndham Rewards
Along with its earlier date on golf’s revamped and compressed schedule, Greensboro’s 80th PGA Tour tournament ends the first Wyndham Rewards Top 10, which splits a $10 million bonus pool among the men who finish first through 10th in FedEx Cup points accrued this season.
The top three spots are already locked up. Brooks Koepka has won the title and a $2 million bonus, with Rory McIlroy second ($1.5 million) and Matt Kuchar third ($1.2 million).
No. 8 Paul Casey is the only player currently in the top 10 who will play this week, and the Englishman could move up as far as fourth place ($1.1 million) with a victory here.
No. 7 Dustin Johnson, No. 9 Jon Rahm and No. 10 Justin Rose chose not to play, and all three risk losing bonuses of $500,000 to $700,000 if they fall out of the top 10.
“You know, it’s tough,” defending champ Brandt Snedeker said. “I get why (they skipped), because we have three big (FedEx Cup playoff) events coming up. We just had two big events (British Open and WGC in Memphis) back-to-back, so guys are tired. It’s a hot time of the year, so they look at this as their week off before the playoffs start.”
That opens the door for eight players in the Wyndham field who can jump into the top 10.
No. 13 Webb Simpson and No. 14 Chez Reavie can crack the top 10 by finishing fourth or better. No. 17 Charles Howell can get in with a top-four finish.
Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners and Snedeker can all move into the top 10 with a victory here.
“This year, guys had kind of a wait-and-see attitude,” Snedeker said. “… It’s a great bonus for guys who have a great regular season, to give them this pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. … Next year you’ll see more and more guys realize how important this is and build their schedule on making sure they’re here, so they have a chance of winning that bonus money.”
Playoff positions
The FedEx Cup, golf’s lucrative playoffs that end with the Tour Championship ($15 million to the winner out of a $70 million pool), was shortened from four events to three this year.
The top 125 in FedEx Cup points after the Wyndham get into the Northern Trust, and from there the top 70 advance to the BMW Championship. Only the final top 30 play the Tour Championship.
So this year, the Wyndham is even more of a de facto wild-card event in the playoffs, as players jockey to not only get into the playoffs, but also get into the top 70.
It’s no accident that guys such as No. 67 Jordan Spieth and No. 50 Patrick Reed are here.
Same with top-50 players the likes of No. 39 Kevin Tway, No. 41 Adam Hadwin, No. 45 Jason Kokrak, No. 46 Collin Morikawa and No. 47 Billy Horschel.
Tour cards
The top 125 in FedEx Cup points after the Wyndham not only advance to the playoffs, but they also keep full PGA Tour memberships for the following year.
And that makes the Wyndham a must-play, high-stress tournament for a lot of golfers.
Of the golfers ranked No. 100 through 150 in FedEx Cup points, only three — No. 102 Danny Willett, No. 138 Jim Herman and No. 139 Dominic Bozzelli — are not in the 156-player Wyndham field this week.
And Bozzelli is listed as the first alternate if a spot comes open before Thursday.
There are some well-known players in that group outside the top 125, too, including Jason Dufner, Bill Haas, Martin Kaymer and Zach Johnson.
