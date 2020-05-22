About: Youth basketball league for kindergarten through 12th grade.
Where: Pfafftown.
Status: 5-on-5 August League with tentative registration opening June 10.
Normal dates: Four-week league for third grade through 10th grade.
Making it safe: Wiping down bleachers and cleaning bathrooms and bench areas after every game. Keeping spectators at a minimum in the small gym would also help.
What they're saying: "The reality is basketball might be one of the last things we get back to just because of the closeness of the game in kids guarding one another and all of that. We are hopeful to have our league in August but are just kind of waiting to see how it all plays out. We usually have around 160 kids for our August League, but we’ll have to decide next month if we open registration or not.” – Cole Grogan, president of the WCCC basketball leagues.
– JOHN DELL
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.