Quarterback Dominique Graves, a rising junior at Winston-Salem State, is thankful he’s found an open field near his Gibsonville home where he can get some throws in to stay ready for this season.
In a normal summer, he and his twin brother, Kendyl, an offensive lineman, would be working out with teammates at the Bowman Gray Stadium weight room.
“I’ve been lucky because some of my ex-high school teammates and I have been able to get some work in,” said Graves, who has been a two-year starter for the Rams. “It’s been good to keep my arm in shape.”
For Kendyl, who is three minutes older than Dominique, it’s been a different off-season because he’s recovering from shoulder surgery. He suffered a torn labrum that required surgery after last season, and then had another procedure on the same shoulder so he’s spending most of his time rehabbing. He’s been able to make it to his rehab appointments twice a week.
Still, Kendyl said he should be ready for the season, whenever that might start. As it stands now the Rams’ opener with UNC Pembroke on Sept. 5 was cancelled when Pembroke backed out of the game earlier this month.
The Rams are set to open on Sept. 12 at N.C. Central.
There has been no report date set as to when the football team can get back on campus. It might be not be until late July when the WSSU campus could have a soft opening for fall athletes.
“We are just waiting for the word for when we can come back,” Dominique said.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, and the Rams are coming off a 4-6 season, the program’s worst record since going 1-10 in 2009.
Graves, who struggled in his sophomore season throwing eight touchdown passes against eight interceptions, has been working on all aspects of his game. Both of the Graves were star players at Eastern Guilford before coming to WSSU in a package deal.
“I really have been trying to focus on the mental aspect of the game,” said Dominique, who is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds who has also been the team’s punter the last two seasons. “Right now, everything is crazy and we are still trying to build a team atmosphere even though we can’t be together in one place. We are just checking in with the guys and it’s been different than past summers.”
Dominique, who also runs his own photography company, has also been busy taking graduation pictures over the last two weeks or so. His eye for photography has allowed him to make some extra money.
One luxury this season is the Rams have signed a punter so he won’t have to pull double duty.
Not a lot will be expected of the Rams this season, but Graves says there’s definitely enough talent to contend for the CIAA title this season.
“I think the mentality is still the same,” Dominique said. “We have to earn everything that we want. We don’t expect anybody lay down on us and we have to just continue to work. We can’t use this quarantine as an excuse.”
Kendyl says that with an experienced offensive line returning, keeping his brother protected should be easier. Dominique, who was sacked 14 times last year, is a good scrambler when he needs to be.
“I feel like the offensive line has to be a strength on any team, and it needs to be for our team as well,” Kendyl said. “We have a lot of our guys coming back this year so we have that experience on the line and that’s going to help. We all know each other a little better and that’s going to help.”
The challenge for WSSU is to try and build some sort of unity while not being together in a physical sense. Massey and his coaches that are on staff, Lawrence Kershaw (offensive coordinator) and Marvin Bohannon (linebackers), have been in constant contact since the pandemic hit.
“We usually have a team Zoom on Wednesdays but as a quarterbacks group we’ve been meeting on Mondays and Thursdays,” Dominique said. “We just want to talk about game plans and correct the mistakes that we had last year.”
While Dominique is at a natural leadership position, Kendyl says that now as an upperclassmen more is expected of him. He’s not naturally a talkative guy, but hopes his experience (he’s started on the line for the last two seasons) will help.
“I would want it to come more naturally because I don’t want to force it by being a leader,” Kendyl said. “I want to lead by example and have guys follow me that way. I’m not one of those guys who shouts a lot. If a leadership role comes my way, I can do that.”
While Kendyl, who is 6-foo-2 and 300 pounds, has been a regular at his appointments to rehab his shoulder he’d much rather be under the guidance of John Lavender, who is the head of athletics training at WSSU. But because the campus is closed Kendyl hasn’t been able to be seen by Lavander and his staff.
“The hardest part of me is trying to get back into form coming off my injury,” Kendyl said. “And not being able to be on campus with the athletic staff has been hard, and that puts me at a disadvantage because that would really help me coming off this injury.”
Whenever the Rams can get back on campus, they will likely have six weeks to get ready for their season. Just how much the Rams can accomplish this season might be determined on how hard they are working now when nobody is watching.
“The most important thing is getting everybody into shape,” Kendyl said, “so we are ready whenever we do get back to campus.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.