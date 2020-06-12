GREENSBORO – Sure, it’s daunting to go up against the best junior golfers in the country as David Ford did over 72 holes to win the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club.
But Ford also has a twin brother, Max, who he’s been going up against in a competitive way his whole life.
This time, David got bragging rights as he fired 1-under 69 with two late birdies that carried him to a two-shot over the hard-charging Maxwell Moldovan, the top-ranked junior in the world who was playing his final tournament before going exclusively to high-level amateur golf. All Moldovan did was birdie the final five holes to shot a 65 to finish at 6 under, tied for second with Wells Williams (70).
So which is better, beating the field or besting his twin brother? “Winning the tournament,” said David, who is heading to play golf at North Carolina in 2021.
Wearing Tar Heel blue golf shoes and using a light-blue carry bag for his clubs, Ford never lost focus as he began the final round with a two-shot lead. When Moldovan and Williams got close on the back side, Ford birdied 15 and 17 to shut the door.
On 17, a 493-yard par-4, Ford ripped a driver straight down the middle about 300 yards, and all he had left was a half wedge to the hole. He hit his approach to six feet, knocked it in for birdie, and had a comfortable two-shot lead as he played the final hole.
“I’m kind of comfortable with the lead and I’ve had a fair share of leads in the last couple of months,” Ford said. “I put myself in some good spots going back to November and it feels really good to finally finish the deal.”
Ford, who is from Peachtree Corners, Ga. outside of Atlanta, smiled when asked about being the first to win during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first AJGA Tournament back after a long layup, and precautions were taken with social distancing, no spectators allowed other than parents, and other measures to keep golfers safe.
According to AJGA officials, temperatures were taken of the golfers before each round of play and nobody had to be quarantined. Officials also made sure parents who were watching the action and the few fans from around the neighborhood who did watch were spread out.
When Ford got up and down for par on the 18th hole, he got plenty of fist bumps and elbow bumps from friends. He also got a quick hug from his twin brother which was legal since they are in the same family.
Max Ford, who is headed to Georgia to play golf in 2021, couldn’t help but talk about a small rivalry the two have on the golf course. Max had a three-shot lead last year at the AJGA Invitational after three rounds but couldn’t get the victory. This time, however, his brother carried the family name pretty well.
“He cares more about beating me than me beating him,” said Max, who tied for 15th. “I just try to play the golf course as best that I can, but for him to win is good. It actually might have the opposite effect on him in that he doesn’t have to brag because he knows he beat me.”
Fords’ parents, Karen and Patrick, who belong to Atlanta Athletic Club, were there to also hug David after his victory. Their father said the competitive nature of both boys is there but they don’t overdo it.
“It’s pretty tame for the most part,” Patrick said. “But they do kind of feed off each other when it comes to golf.”
While David was keeping his lead a few groups of ahead Moldovan, who is headed to Ohio State to play golf this fall, got hot. He put on a clinic on his final five holes with birdies on each hole. When he finished his round he was just one shot behind Ford.
“I felt like all week I was close,” Moldovan said. “Just to finish my junior career with those five birdies is special. I wanted to win this week but last night (Thursday) I talked to my friends and my parents and I just wanted to come out and have fun in this final round and if it was enough, then OK. So I had a blast in this last junior tournament of my career.”
Because the Fords have two cars on the trip, it’s likely one will be going home with mom and the other with dad. David, however, said he’s not going to brag much to his brother.
“I’ll enjoy this one because Max will win again soon,” said David, who is a left-handed player while his brother plays right-handed.
Ford, who shot 68-65-69 to finish at 8 under, was glad to break through and get the victory not far from where he’ll be going to college after his senior year of high school.
“I always feel like I play good golf in North Carolina and I like this course,” Ford said. “I played well last year in this tournament, but just couldn’t get the job done. To win here in the state where I’ll be going to college feels nice.”
