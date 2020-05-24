What Bowman Gray Stadium fans are saying

A sampling of what fans who attend races at Bowman Gray Stadium are saying about Ace Speedway's season opener:

Phillip Sullivan, Lexington: “I just wanted to see some racing. I don’t really care where it was but when we found out many of the drivers from BG were going to be here, we were excited.”

Chris Brown, Lexington: “It’s about being with family friends and a cheap night to hang out and see some good racing. Without a doubt we were all ready to get out of the house and see something competitive.”

Deidre Lunsford, State Road: “It’s great to bond with family and that’s what I like best about coming to the races. This means everything. This is our family thing and we haven’t been able to do this but he (8-year-old son Dannion Smith) eats, lives and breathes racing so this is special. We hope that Bowman Gray can open up, but if not, we’ll continue to come here to Ace Speedway.”

Bobby Nifong, Winston-Salem: “It’s just good to be out here in the sunshine and we are here to watch Jason Snow race. We’re excited to just be outside and I do sense something different. Everybody is tired of not doing anything, and this is great entertainment.”

– JOHN DELL