ALTAMAHAW – Tim Brown had mixed emotions about his victory at Ace Speedway on Saturday night as an estimated crowd of 4,000 crammed in to watch one of North Carolina's first sporting events with spectators for the first time since March.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a backdrop that has kept folks at home, Brown’s wife and child did not make the trip.
“I can’t help but look up and see all the people coming, and I hope everybody stays safe,” Brown said before winning a Modified Division race in his brand new orange-colored No. 83 car. “I’m thankful my wife even let me come race, but she knows this is what we do, and we all want to get back to racing at some point. But like I said, I hope everybody stays safe and nobody gets sick.”
It’s no secret that the many of the top names at Bowman Gray Stadium racing traveled the 53 miles from the Mad House, the nickname of Bowman Gray, to Ace Speedway near Burlington for their opener. The 72nd season at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium track is in limbo.
Brown won the first Pro Modified race of the night with James Civali, another Bowman Gray regular, winning the second Pro Modified race. Chris Fleming, another of the top drivers at Bowman Gray, was second behind Civali with Burt Myers third, Brown fourth and Jason Myers fifth.
Zack Clifton, another regular at Bowman Gray, won a Late Model Division race and Chuck Wall, a four-time division winner at Bowman Gray, won a Mini Stock race on Saturday night.
Michael Clifton, who is Zack’s father, said getting out and being on the track again felt great.
“We all got cabin fever so getting out to race again is good because we’ve all been in the house for about 10 weeks now,” Michael Clifton said. “I think everybody will stay safe and I don’t think there will be an issue.”
Burt Myers says it was important to get out and race, and he thanked track owners Robert and Jason Turner for making it happen.
“To get back into that flow, it’s what we do,” Burt Myers said. “We are racers, and we want to be out there again, so it’s hard to believe it’s almost June and this is our first time on the track.”
Randy Butner, a veteran driver who for years has raced at both Ace Speedway and Bowman Gray, said getting on the track again was important.
“It’s great to get out here,” Butner, 60, of Pfafftown said. “Just to be out here and smell the fumes and hear the engines again. I’ve been doing this a long time, but it never gets old to me. People have been wanting to get out and I think this is the biggest crowd they’ve had in years.
“They look like they are happy to be out and even if they don’t like racing I bet they are here because it’s something to do.”
After Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 went into effect around the state on Friday, one of the guidelines limited outdoor gatherings to 25 people. But Alamance County government and law enforcement officials determined they would not prohibit spectators, citing the First Amendment, according to Alamance County manager Clyde Albright.
As Ace Speedway opened with fans, there’s still no movement on when, or even if, Bowman Gray Stadium will open this season.
Several drivers weren’t optimistic that the 72nd season would begin at all.
“That’s what I’m hearing; they may not open at all this year,” Tim Brown said.
Jason Myers says he doesn’t think there will be racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.
“I really don’t see us running at all this year,” Jason Myers said. “Just because of the capacity that Bowman Gray holds (17,000) – they can’t cut it off and have half the fans or whatever. How do you determine who gets in and who doesn’t? So my feeling is if they can’t let all the fans in, then they won’t race this season.
“They are smart business people over there at Bowman Gray, so we’ll just have to ride it out and see if we race there this year.”
Butner said that having Ace Speedway, which runs most of its summer events on Friday nights, as an option is good for drivers' sponsors. Jason Turner said they would hold races on Saturday nights until Bowman Gray Stadium racing opens its season.
“No, it’s not looking good for us to race,” Butner said. “Bowman Gray is in the heart of the city and the city is going to err on the side of caution, so we’ll see what happens. Racers like to race, and you have sponsors so you want to get your car out on a track because that’s what the sponsors are paying for.”
