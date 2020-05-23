ELON — Fans are gathering in the grandstands this afternoon and cars are on the track practicing for the season opener at Ace Speedway.
"We're excited, just to be outside," spectator Jason Nifong of Winston-Salem said before racing began. "Everybody's tired of being inside. We're ready to get out and enjoy what we all do."
The lineup of races will be among the first sports events in North Carolina since the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown across the globe and in the United States March 11-12.
"We're going to show everybody here ... that we know how to follow the rules," track co-owner Jason Turner said during a Facebook video this morning, "we know how to wash our hands, we know how to peaceably assemble, we know how to enjoy a sport that means so much to so many people. ...
"I want to thank Sheriff Terry Johnson for standing up for our U.S. constitutional rights, all of our commissioners, the entire board, our county manager -- everybody that's involved in supporting our First Amendment rights, supporting our rights to do business, supporting the rights of everybody to come out and support Ace Speedway in such a big way."
Walnut Cove's Jason Myers, a Modifieds series regular at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, is one of the drivers who will be on the track tonight.
"To see people! To be around people!" driver Jason Myers said this afternoon. "Just to be back to some sort of normalcy. I know racing's not normal to a lot of people, but it's normal to us. It's our life; it's what we do.
"To have some of that normalcy back," he said, with a smile, " whew, a little cold chill thinking about it."
