Don Flow has never been shy to voice his love for tennis, and like a lot of people clamoring for the return of sports, Flow wants to see the country return to some sort of normalcy.
That’s why it was no surprise that Flow, the chairman of the Winston-Salem Professional Tennis Inc. and one of the driving forces behind the Winston-Salem Open, was praised by Stacey Allaster, the newly appointed chief executive of the USTA who is also the U.S. Open tournament director.
Professional tennis will be back, https://www.journalnow.com/sports/winston-salem-open-takes-one-for-the-sport-in-losing-2020-tournament-to-u-s/article_b37aa110-acd4-50fd-b2b7-d850b88fcd99.html and Flow played a small part in making it happen. The official announcement of the cancellation of the Winston-Salem Open for this year was made Wednesday morning. That move helped the USTA form a plan to come back to play with the tournament in Cincinnati moving to New York City for a doubleheader that includes the most important tournament on the schedule – the U.S. Open.
“The other thing I think is important… This will mean that the Winston-Salem Open will sit off the calendar in 2020,” Allaster said in a Zoom press conference from New York City on Wednesday morning. “Again, thank you to the leadership of Don Flow and everyone involved with the Winston-Salem Open to give us this opportunity.”
One of the reasons the Cincinnati tournament was moved to New York City was because it has a women’s and men’s draw, unlike the Winston-Salem Open which is a men’s tournament. Allaster said by having a tournament before the U.S. Open players can work out their kinks and get into competitive mode.
Allaster said that more than two months ago it was Flow who called to ask what the Winston-Salem Open could do to help get tennis back on the court. With NASCAR and PGA Tour golf, which are two of the most socially-distant acceptable sports there are, back it was logical that tennis could get underway again.
“Don Flow was one of the first people to call me,” Allaster said. “He said 'Stace, what needs to happen....the U.S. Open needs to happen. So if you need us to step down, we are there to support you.'”
Flow stayed in the background as is his nature as the USTA and the other tennis organizations such as the ATP worked it out.
Allaster thanked Flow and John Barrett (the tournament director of the Western & Southern Open near Cincinnati) for helping make the New York City doubleheader a reality.
Flow, who has been instrumental in landing three Davis Cup ties since 2001, had a vision years ago about bringing a top-flight pro tournament to Winston-Salem. The tournament has been a boon in the Triad after nine years, and Flow promised next year’s 10th anniversary would be memorable. It will once again be the week right before the U.S. Open in 2021.
“We want our community to know we will be back in 2021 and are excited about that prospect of our 10th tournament,” Flow said.
While working closely with Jeff Ryan, the tournament director of the Winston-Salem Open, Flow made sure to gather all of the information before reaching out to the many sponsors that help make the tournament a success.
“Jeff did a great job of kind of guiding us through this,” Flow said, “particularly as it relates to the role of tennis in the United States and particularly the role of the U.S. Open and our commitment to being a part of the U.S. Open Series.”
There are more than 20 local companies, including the Winston-Salem Journal, who are featured on the Winston-Salem Open’s website as sponsors. There are also more than 50 companies and local citizens who help with the tournament by sponsoring through the “Friends of Winston-Salem” level.
Among the three presenting sponsors of the tournament are BB&T (now Truist), Hanes Brands and Flow’s own Flow Companies. The total purse is just over $700,000.
As soon as the announcement was official on Wednesday morning Flow spent time calling sponsors to let them know what was happening for this year’s tournament.
“I felt like it was unfair to keep telling our sponsors it might go this way or might go that way,” Flow said. “There’s been so much fluidity to the situation I didn’t want to continue to update with so many different scenarios we were looking at.”
Getting the sport of tennis back on TV and in the conversation again was something Flow said was important.
“I think we can all agree that we want to see tennis come back,” Flow said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.